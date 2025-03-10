Wine, there is a thirst for knowledge. “Ian D’Agata Wine Academy” arrives also in Italy

If in the world, from more parts, mainly among young people, a certain disaffection towards wine emerges, there is also who, on the contrary, remains or becomes a great enthusiast, and wants to know increasingly more about it. Also for this reason, the education linked to wine is in continuous ferment, and schools, lessons, masterclasses, and academies bloom like flowers with minor or major success. Among these, one of the projects which is taking shape is that of “Ian D’Agata Wine Academy”, signed by Ian d’Agata, one of the expert and authoritative international critics, and great expert of Italian wine (president of Ian D’Agata Wine Culture Company, including “Ian D’Agata Wine Review”, international magazine with readers in 15 countries, and “Ian D’Agata Wine Academy”, and, among other things, co-editor for Italian wines for very famous “Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book”), which, after the opening in Shanghai, in China, in 2024 (and, where, it will be back in May 2025), and the American edition of this beginning of March in Houston, in Texas, and in New York (and, looking to Canada, in Toronto, in June 2025), among others, Italy couldn’t miss. Where the academy will go on stage, for the Italian premier, from 2025, April, 1st to 4th, in Castiglion del Bosco, one of the wineries of Montalcino, and of Brunello.

“My aim with the Academy is to provide a cutting-edge deepened education about Italian and international wines to the experts of the sector. I want to help sommeliers, wine directors, buyers, educators, importers, restaurant owners, hotel managers, wine bloggers, and journalists to increase their knowledge, and support them in their studies, exams, and carrier paths”, explains Ian D’Agata, who adds: “Montalcino is not only the homeland of Brunello, but a symbol of how wine creates landscapes, communities, and traditions. Castiglion del Bosco is one of the wineries of reference of the denomination, and I have known people working there for a long time. When the idea to create an Italian headquarter for my Academy was proposed to me, I was honored and happy. Even maintaining the independence of my activity as writer, and of the same Academy, having the possibility to carry out lessons in Castiglion del Bosco offers a very high prestigious and professional context. Bringing the Academy to Montalcino is a homage to a territory, where, every vineyard, bottle, and history represent the value of wine as cultural heritage. Collaborating with a winery of such prestige, and with its extraordinary staff is a honor and an opportunity to further enrich the educational experience of participants”.

Particularly, “Ian D’Agata Wine Academy”, explains a note, offers educational paths of different level (Connoisseur, Advanced, and Expert) dedicated to Italian and international wines. The lessons are carried out both in classrooms, and directly in vineyards and wineries offering a practical and immersive educational approach. The Academy stands out for its scientific focus on the authentic characteristics of Italian native vineyards, and different wine biodiversity at a global level”.

