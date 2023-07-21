Wine, when “other” Regions drive the (slight) growth of Italian exports in 2023

Veneto is the driving force, at 627 million euros of Italian wine exported in the first quarter of 2023 (out of a total 1.77 billion euros), and continues to be for Italian wine, although growth in value (+3%) is lower than the National average (3.8%). The slight increase in value registered in the first quarter of 2023, since the other two “big” Regions, Tuscany and Piedmont registered essentially unchanged levels (the same as in 2022), is attributed to other Italian Regions, which are usually less in the spotlight when it comes to economic performance. This is the case, at least according to the in-depth data from ISTAT regarding the period in question. As we mentioned, the Veneto Region did, however, made a significant and essential contribution to growth, while the Piedmont Region wines - Barolo, Barbaresco, Gavi, Asti, Barbera and Alta Langa, among others - registered a modest +0.2%, for a total of 271 million euros, and Tuscany’s Chianti Classico, Bolgheri, Brunello di Montalcino and Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Chianti, Maremma, Morellino di Scansano and Nobile di Montepulciano, registered just +0.6%, and a total of 268 million euros. That being said, in any case, these three Regions alone continue to be worth more than half of Italian wine exports (and, as a matter of fact, together, they accounted for 5.3 billion euros, out of the Italian total 7.9 billion euros in 2022). Therefore, looking at individual Regional performances, the growth in exports can be attributed to different Regions than the usual ones.

For instance, Trentino Alto Adige, which registered a +8.9%, and 151 million euros, as well as Emilia Romagna, at +9.9%, and just over 100 million euros. Furthermore, Lombardy did very well, at +17.4%, and 76.8 million euros, while Abruzzo also registered significant growth, at +13.5%, and 58.2 million euros. Friuli Venezia Giulia registered a massive +28.8%, and 48.3 million euros. Apulia was one of the “strongest” Regions, in terms of value, registering practically the same levels as in the first quarter of 2022, at 53.9 million euros, while Sicily fell somewhat, to 38.8 million euros (-2.4%). As far as the smaller regions are concerned, Liguria registered an impressive +135.5%, and 7.3 million euros, while Molise stands out at +20%, and 2.1 million euros, as well as Calabria at +15% and 1.6 million euros, highlighting the most significant percentage growths, though starting from small values.

