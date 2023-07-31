WineNews is number 1 in Italy, and number 18 in the world on the FeedSpot wine sites and blogs ranking

WineNews was rated number 1 in Italy, and number 18 in the world, according to the analysis portal FeedSpot, the largest online database on blogs and podcasts. FeedSpot examined thousands of blogs and websites that talk about wine according to traffic, followers on social channels, authority and originality, and thereby ranked the “40 Best Italian Wine Blogs & Websites”. FeedSpot has defined our portal, “the reference point for information about the wine world: interviews, videos, reviews, reports, insights and always the latest news”. WineNews jumped from second place in 2022 to the absolute top of the ranking, “dethroning” the Italian section of “Wine Spectator”, the most influential US magazine dedicated to wine, which was at the top of the ranking in 2022.

In the ranking dedicated to Italy, Francesco Saverio Russo’s “Wine Blog Roll” is in second place, and Alfonso Acevola’s historic blog dedicated to Italian wine, “On the Wine Trail in Italy” is third. Other portals on the ranking include "Vino Travels Italy”, “Wine Mag”, the Italian section of “Wine Spectator”, Giampiero Nadali's historic “Aristide“, “Oscarwine”, and two blogs that come from e-commerce, “Wineshop.it” and “Xtrawine”.

The ranking of the “100 Best Wine Blogs” in the world, instead, analyzes all types of blogs, from all over the world, focusing on any topic. WineNews, is, the same as in 2022, one of the very few Italian entries on the ranking, holding position number 18 (it was number 24 in 2022), preceded by the “collective blog”, Intravino, at number 12 (it was number 14 in 2022), together with (non-Italian) blogs that focus, however, on Italy, such as “Vino Travels Italy” at number 52 and the Barolista (number 73).

The International list is comprised of leading companies (all Anglophone, of course), the calibre of “Wine Spectator”, the very popular American portal, “VinePair”, and JamesSuckling.com, the reference site of one of the most prominent wine critics in the world, in the first three positions. Following, in the “Top 10”, are portals such as “Winebusiness.com”, the famous UK magazine site, “Decanter”, as well as “Wine Industry Advisor”, “Wine & Spirits Daily”, “Tiny Vineyards”, “Reverse Wine Snob” and Oregonlive.com.

Focus – “Top 100 Best Wine Blogs” (top 20 positions)

1. Wine Spectator

2. VinePair Blog

3. JamesSuckling.com

4. WineBusiness.com

5. Decanter

6. Wine Industry Advisor

7. Wine & Spirits Daily

8. Tiny Vineyards

9. The Reverse Wine Snob

10. Oregonlive.com

11. Glass Of Bubbly

12. Intravino

13. Terroirist: A Daily Wine Blog

14. 1 Wine Dude

15. Natalie MacLean Blog

16. The Drunken Cyclist

17. Matthew Jukes Wine Blog

18. Wine News - The Pocket Wine Web Site in Italy

19. Liz Palmer

20. Tim Atkin - Master of Wine

Focus - The “Top 10” Best Italian Wine Blogs & Websites

1. WineNews

2. Wine Blog Roll

3. On the Wine Trail in Italy

4. Vino Travels Italy

5. Wine Mag

6. Wine Spectator Italy

7. Aristide

8. Oscarwine

9. Wineshop.it Blog

10. XtraWine Blog

Focus - WineNews: the numbers

www.winenews.it is a daily communication agency informing about the wine & food world, directed by the journalist, Alessandro Regoli, which he founded with his wife, Irene Chiari, in 1990, who had previous experiences (since 1985) documenting wine & food, online since 1 May 2000 (she is a member of the Foundation for Italian Quality - Symbola). In 2022, WineNews "connected" the main Italian wine and food players with 2.8 million IP (Internet Protocol) in the world. The digital "ecosystem" of www.winenews.it includes a web-tv (winenews.tv), the daily newsletter, La Prima di WineNews, and the weekly newsletter in English, Italian Weekly WineNews, tasting notes and wine reviews in the newsletters, I Quaderni di WineNews (monthly) and I Vini di Winenews (weekly), and a social "universe", counting over 150.000 followers: the Twitter account (@WineNewsIt), since July 1, 2019, has 23.177 followers; Facebook (@winenews), since April 12, 2018, has 67,232 followers; Instagram (@winenewsIt), July 30, 2019, has 48.473 followers, and Linkedin (@winenewsIt), since August 2021, has 9.254 followers. Completing its social universe, the video channel on YouTube (@winetv), counting 3.240 subscribers.

