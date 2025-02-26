“World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2025: Italian wines are the favorites by the world’s best sommeliers

From Argiano, historic winery in Montalcino, with the Brunello Vigna del Suolo 2019 from old vineyards, to Ceretto, icon of the Langhe, with the Barolo Bricco Rocche and Brunate 2020 and the Barbaresco Asili 2021; from Franz Haas, among the reference wineries of Alto Adige, with the Manna Vigneti delle Dolomiti Igt 2022, to Ferrari Trento, the most famous Italian bubbles brand, with the Trentodoc Riserva Lunelli 2016; from the Mezzacorona Group, among the references of Italian and Trentino wine cooperation, with the Trentodoc Riserva 2015 from Cantina Rotari and the Musivum Pinot Grigio Superiore 2018 and Teroldego Rotaliano Superiore 2016 from Mezzacorona, to Guerrieri Rizzardi, among the leading realities of Valpolicella, with the Rosso Veronese Clos Roareti 2021; from La Scolca, Piedmontese wine brand, with the Gavi dei Gavi Black Label Limited Edition 2019, to Marchesi di Barolo, custodian of the history of Barolo, with the Barolo del Comune di Barolo and Cannubi 2020; from Nino Franco, historic brand from Valdobbiadene, with the Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Extra Brut Nodi 2022, to Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, a reference in Irpinia, with the Taurasi La Loggia del Cavaliere Riserva 2016; from Podere Sapaio, among the most significant wine projects in Bolgheri, with the Sapaio 2020, to Tenuta Fratini, a reality of excellence also from the Bolgheri area, with the Hortense 2021, passing through Tenute Lunelli of the Lunelli family, with the Carapace Montefalco Sagrantino 2019. There are just some of the Italian wines preferred by the best sommeliers (over 30) in the world, many of whom are the “starred” ones of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, from four continents and 18 countries, who among the over 100 wines of the “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2025 have selected 26 labels from Italy, which dominates edition no. 2 in the William Reed ranking, with wines that cannot be missing from the wine list of the great restaurant. Who are the starred sommeliers? From Rodrigo Briseño of Disfrutar in Barcelona, the restaurant no. 1 in the world, to Mohamed Benabdallah of Asador Etxebarri in Bizkaia, the no. 2, from Anthony Gopal from Kol in London to Diego Vásquez Luque from Central in Lima, from Kristell Monot from Mugaritz in Errenteria to Milan Rukavina from Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, from Andrea Roug Sala from Geranium in Copenhagen to Ryan Bailey from Kato in Los Angeles, from María Florencia Rey from Maido in Lima to Rubén Elias Velazquez from Quintonil in Mexico City, from Pablo Jesús Rivero from Don Julio from Buenos Aires to Kevin Lu from Logy in Taipei, from Nobuhide Otsuka from Sézanne in Tokyo to Tam Chaisiri Tassanakajohn from Nusara in Bangkok, to name just a few, near the Italians Agnese Morandi from Table di Bruno Verjus in Paris (no. 3 in the world), Lorenzo Lentini from Ikoyi Restaurant St. James’s in London, Jacopo Dosio from Piazza Duomo in Alba, Matteo Bernardi of Le Calandre di Rubano, Veronica Guiducci of Uliassi of Senigallia, and with Jhonel Faelnar of Atomix of New York, leading the jury of colleagues. Over half of the wines in the top sommeliers’ selection are European, including historic countries producers such as France (with names such as the Champagne Maisons Jacquart, Jacquesson and the Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, and Château d’Esclans), Spain (from Familia Torres to Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal), Portugal (with Graham's and beyond), and Italy, but also those that are increasingly recognized for their oenological excellence, such as Hungary and the Czech Republic. We move forward Argentina (with Catena Zapata) to California (with Robert Mondavi Winery), from Chile (with Clos Apalta) to New Zealand, from Oregon to South Africa, from Australia (with House of Arras) to Israel, from Uruguay to Georgia. And with Italy reaffirming its wine supremacy, with 26 wines earning a place on the coveted list, more than any other country. Mostly these are reds, with Nebbiolo-based wines that particularly impressed the sommeliers - there are 7 in the selection - from esteemed Langhe producers such as Marchesi di Barolo and Ceretto. “In an increasingly competitive market, it is essential for us to remain at the forefront on the world scene, so having our wines chosen by such a globally renowned group of sommeliers is invaluable,” said Valentina Abbona of the historic family at the helm of Marchesi di Barolo. But there are also 7 white wines, among which the Trentodoc stands out, in particular, from Ferrari and Cantina Rotari. In general, among the regions, Piedmont (with 8 wines), Tuscany (7) and Trentino Alto-Adige (7) stand out in the ranking. “The selection of the world’s best sommeliers is a testament to the passion, expertise and commitment of the global wine community - underlines Andrew Reed, at Wine and Exhibitions William Reed, who compiles “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” and “World’s Best Vineyards” - it is a privilege to bring together this diverse group of sommeliers, each with their own views, to taste and celebrate wines from all corners of the globe. Our goal is to provide producers with a platform that not only highlights quality and innovation in the wine industry, but also serves as a valuable resource for wine professionals around the world”.

Copyright © 2000/2025