“World’s Best Vineyards 2023”, positions 51 to 100 unveiled. Villa Sandi at No. 54

In 2022, the monumental Antinori in Chianti Classico was elected as the world’s most beautiful winery. To know who will be the “World’s Best Vineyards 2023”, however, one will have to wait until July 12, when the “Top 50” will be revealed in Rioja. But, in the meantime, in the positions from 100 to 51, unveiled already today, there is no shortage of examples of beauty linked to Italian wineries of absolute prestige. Such as Villa Sandi, a Palladian-style marvel at the heart of one of the most important names in Prosecco, owned by the Polegato family, at No. 54, followed, at No. 59, by the historic Tenuta San Leonardo, excellence of Trentino owned by the Guerrieri Gonzaga family. At No. 62, however, it goes down to Sicily, with Donnafugata, one of the wineries that marked the island’s wine renaissance, under the leadership of the Rallo family, which is just ahead of Tenuta Cavalier Pepe, the wine reference of Irpinia, owned by the Pepe family. At No. 87, on the other hand, is Castello Banfi, a winery that has marked the contemporary history of the Brunello di Montalcino area, under the steadfast leadership of the Mariani family, while, at position No. 99, there is Ferrari Trento, Trentodoc’s No. 1 winery, and from where the Lunelli family's wine adventure started.

