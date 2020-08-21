Zachy’s comes to Europe, and auctioning a selection of “Enoteca Pinchiorri: The Legendary Cellar”

The top wine auction house in the United States, Zachy’s, has paired with a symbol of Italian and world dining, Enoteca Pinchiorri, a three-starred Michelin restaurant in the heart of Renaissance Florence, for an auction of fine wines that will be an epoch-making event. The title of the auction is, “Enoteca Pinchiorri: The Legendary Cellar”, and Zachy’s will be making its European debut on September 12th, in London. The catalog contains 864 lots, for a total of 2.500 bottles and the value in terms of starting price is 2 million euros. All of the bottles come from the wine cellar that Giorgio Pinchiorri has built up in more than half a century. He started it as a passion and now it is one of the most valuable in the world, where over 60.000 bottles coming from the biggest wine territories in the world are housed, including very old prized vintages and brands, which have always complemented and enhanced Annie Feolde’s cuisine.

It is a prestigious business card for a company that is stepping on to the demanding stage of the Old World for the first time. They will be bringing the best of the best of the Langhe under the hammer, starting with the bottle of Barolo Monfortino Riserva Giacomo Conterno 1978 (2.600-3.800 Sterling pounds), six bottles of Barbaresco Sori San Lorenzo Gaja 2015 (1.200-1.700 pounds), and two magnums of Barolo Artist Label Bartolo Mascarello 1990 (1.700-2.600 pounds). The great Super Tuscans, such as 12 bottles of Solaia 2015 (1.900-3.000 Sterling pounds), the Jeroboam of Tignanello 1978 (1.300-1.900 pounds), both by Antinori, as well as the 15-liter Masseto 2014 (9.500-14.000 pounds). Further, among the many lots to be auctioned, 12 bottles of Sassicaia 2016 by Tenuta San Guido (1.400-2.200 Sterling pounds), and finally, in Montalcino, four bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Biondi Santi 1990 (1.400-2000 pounds).

The Italian lots are only a minor part of a catalog that mirrors wines with strong French connotations, such as two magnums of Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux Reserve Henri Jayer 1999 (60.000-100.000 Sterling pounds) from Burgundy, two bottles of Romanée-Conti Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 1990 (24.000-32.000 pounds) and a magnum of Musigny Georges Roumier 1990 (20.000-30.000 pounds), six bottles of Pétrus 1961 from Bordeaux (30.000-44.000 pounds), nine bottles of Mouton Rothschild 2000 (10.000-15.000 pounds) and six bottles of Lafite Rothschild 1982 (7.500-12.000 pounds). From Champagne there are two magnums of Krug Clos du Mesnil 1996 (6.500-10.000 pounds) and two bottles of Salon Blanc de Blancs Le Mesnil 1982 (1.500-2.200 pounds), to name the “costliest” lots.

Copyright © 2000/2020