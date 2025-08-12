“100 custodi per 100 vitigni” and “Wein in Südtirol” the best Italian books on wine for Oiv

“100 custodi per 100 vitigni, la biodiversità viticola in Italia” - “100 Guardians for 100 Grape Varieties: Viticultural Biodiversity in Italy,” curated by Aldo Lorenzoni (Graspo), and “Wein in Südtirol. Geschichte und Gegenwart eines besonderen Weinlandes”, also published in Italian with title “Vino in Alto Adige: storia e presente di un territorio vinicolo unico” - “Wine in South Tyrol: History and Present of a Unique Wine Region”, curated by Consorzio Vini Alto Adige, are the Italian winners of “Oiv Award” 2025, the literary prize of the International Organization of Vine and Wine, which, this year, received 55 artworks from all over the world, representing 19 countries, both member and non-member states of the Organization, with 13 selected works, including awards (7) and special mentions (6). “100 custodi per 100 vitigni” (of which we talked on WineNews) is a book by Graspo (Ampelographic Research Group for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Originality and Viticultural Biodiversity), which narrates the most compelling stories of conservation of Italy’s original ampelographic heritage, from the Alps to Sicily. Graspo was founded by three enologists - Aldo Lorenzoni, Luigino Bertolazzi, and Giuseppe Carcereri de Prati - driven by a passion for active research into the recovery of ancient, abandoned grape varieties. They believe biodiversity is a vital resource for the future of viticulture, both in the context of climate change and for more dynamic communication of local identities. Today, Graspo involves numerous professionals and sensitive growers across Italy. The text is introduced by Monica Larner, Italian contributor to Robert Parker Wine Advocate, and is organized into regional chapters and aims to contextualize, where possible, grape varieties and producers within their territories. For each endangered variety encountered during the research, the book highlights the person or company who/which has become its guardian. “Vino in Alto Adige: storia e presente di un territorio vinicolo unico”, curated by Consorzio Vini Alto Adige, is a 520-page volume which embraces economics, history, society, traditions, and popular culture. It offers a broad overview of topics, starting with the foundations of viticulture in South Tyrol, including soils, climate, grape varieties, and Ugas. The history of viticulture in South Tyrol began 2,500 years ago and has never stopped, making the region one of Italy’s leading white wine territories. The book also explores wine commerce and the influence of wine on South Tyrolean culture, and, therefore, on art, architecture, literature, and urban landscapes. Among the other awarded volumes with “Oiv Award” 2025 (France is the most awarded country), titles go from “Latin American Viticulture Adaptation to Climate Change” (Chile & Uruguay) by Gastón Gutiérrez Gamboa & Mercedes Fourment (Springer) to “L’Œil du vin. Lire les couleurs du vin” (France) by Florence de la Rivière with Bénédicte Bortoli (Éditons de La Martinière); from “En Champagne et ailleurs. Interprofession et appellation, récit d’une épopée mémorable” (France) by Jean-Luc Barbier (Meroe) to “Le goût des vins d’origine. Genèse, construction et triomphe des Aoc au XXe siècle” (France) by Olivier Jacquet (Publishing House Universitaires de Dijon), up to “Περί οίνων και ερώτων” (Greece) by Maria Tzitzi (ΑΛΦΑ/Alfa). Among the Special Mentions, one passes from “Handbook of Best Practices for O2 Management in the Winery” (Spain) curated by Maria del Alamo Sanza & Ignacio Nevares Dominguez (Grupo Uvamox), to “La Protection du Vin” (France) by Romain Bouniol (Mare & Martin), from “Vigne et vin en France. 2.600 ans de géohistoire” (France) by Robert Chapuis (L’Harmattan), to “The New French Wine - Redefining the World’s Greatest Wine Culture” (France) by Jon Bonné (Penguin Random House). And, still, from “Alentejo de Honra - Uma História do Vinho do Alentejo (Centuries XII-XX)” (Portugal) by José Calado (História e Memória) to “Une étrange rumeur” (France) by Eric Remus (Publishing House Persée).

Copyright © 2000/2025