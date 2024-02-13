16 fine Italian wines on “The World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection”

“The World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” is the first list of the best wines in the world, according to the most famous sommeliers in the world. The tasting panel consisted in 30 of the most acclaimed International palates, led by Josep Roca of the three-starred restaurant, El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, and unveiled yesterday by William Reed, the English publisher of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” and “World’s Best Vineyards”. The Italian wines on the list are: Barolo Cannubi 1982 and 2018 by Marchesi di Barolo, “guardian” of the history of the “king of Italian wines”; Ben Ryé 2013 and Mille e Una Notte 2019 by Donnafugata, iconic wines from the Sicilian winery, one of the architects of the Sicilian wine “Renaissance”; Ferrari Perlé 2018 by Ferrari, the signature brand par excellence of Italian sparkling wine and Trentodoc; Granato 2019 by Foradori, the very famous Teroldego Rotaliano by Elisabetta Foradori; Grave di Stecca Brut 2017 by Nino Franco, an iconic name from the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG; La Caccia Toscana Rosso 2020 by La Caccia di San Giovanni, the Supertuscan from the winery of sommelier Michael Kennedy and winemaker Marc Gagnon; Lison Classico 2019, Tocai Friulano that is from the old vineyards of Villa Bogdano 1880; Mare Urchin 2012 and Squilla Mantis Albana 2015, the “underwater wines” aged underwater in Portofino by Tenuta del Paguro; Pinot Grigio Salvadi 2020 from Scarbolo, interpreter of the famous grape variety in Grave del Friuli; Carapace Lunga Attesa Montefalco Sagrantino 2016 of Tenute Lunelli, which was created in Arnaldo Pomodoro’s sculpture-winery; Barolo Bricco Rocche 2019 and Barbaresco Asili 2020 by Ceretto, the absolute top wine of one of the most important wineries in Piedmont and Italy, and Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Castelnuovo Berardenga Poggio Rosso 2019 by Agricola San Felice (Allianz Group), one of the leading names in Chianti Classico.

Italy boasts 16 wines, tied with the USA, and second only to France, which is at the top, counting 17 wines. At position number 3 on the ranking is Argentina (15), followed by wines from all over the world: Spain (12), Portugal (11), South Africa (10), Australia (8), Canada (6), Chile (5), New Zealand (4), Austria and Uruguay (3), Germany and the UK (2), Turkey, Georgia and Lebanon (1).

Sommeliers from four continents and 16 countries were part of “The World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection”, the top wine experts in the starred restaurants of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, starting from number 1 in the world , Diego Vásquez Luque of Central e Kjolle from Lima, and number 2 and number 3, respectively, Rodrigo Briseño of Disfrutar in Barcelona and Miguel Ángel Millán of DiverXO in Madrid. They were alongside names such as, Jean-Trésor Vets of The Jane in Antwerp, Rubén Elias Velazquez of Quintonil in Mexico City, Nina Højgaard Jensen of Alchemist in Copenhagen and Milan Rukavina of Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, and others. And, there were the “three-starred” Italian sommeliers, Jacopo Dosio of Piazza Duomo in Alba by chef Enrico Crippa, Ivano Coppari of Uliassi in Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi, Matteo Bernardi of Le Calandre di Rubano by the Alajmo brothers and Gianni Sinesi of Reale di Castel di Sangro by Niko Romito as well as Lorenzo Lentini of Ikoyi in London, and Agnese Morandi of Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris.

Copyright © 2000/2024