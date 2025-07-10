Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie will reduce the maximum grape yield for hectare in harvest 2025

As it is known, the wine market, at a general level, is not undergoing its most thriving moment between consumption drop, climate emergency, and changing preferences. All this while harvest is getting closer with some worries for the stocks in the winery, but, at the same time, with an always alert attention to get a productive balance which can valorize wine quality. And, while there is who looks for new solutions, at the same time, there is who decides to get a head start planning the new season of harvest. With the aim of a programmatic management of production and protection of value of Pinot Grigio, Doc Delle Venezie, today point of reference of national and world Pinot Grigio system (it is the first Italian still white wine for production and export volumes with over 90% of cross-border consumption, ed), approved the measures of offer management for harvest 2025. Going into more details, the reduction of the maximum yield of grapes per hectare was approved passing from 180 to 170 quintals, and the measure of administrative storage was confirmed, already adopted in the last years as a tool to rule the offer and give balance to the market: for campaign 2025/2’26, free product can, therefore, reach 150 quintals of grapes per hectare, while up to 20 quintals/hectare can be destined to stock.

A decision which arrived following the deliberation of ordinary Assembly of members of Consorzio Doc Delle Venezie of last May with regional administrations (Veneto Region, Autonomous Region Friuli Venezia Giulia, and Autonomous Region of Trento) which approved the measures of management of productions to be applied to the product which will be got in productive season 2025/2026. Therefore, similarly to previous years, an ad hoc studied package of interventions will be implemented to ensure continuity to the work of stabilization and valorization of Doc Delle Venezie which represents national and world Pinot Grigio system. With a productive surface of 27,000 hectares, and a quantity corresponding to 230 million of bottles, in a context of productive supply chain made up of 6,141 vine growers, 575 vinification companies, and 371 bottling companies, Doc Delle Venezie represents today 85% of Italian Pinot Grigio, and 43% pf world one.

As one can read in the deliberation of Veneto Region, “the measures of yield and stock reduction of the productions adopted for harvests 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 had, on a general level, a rebalance between demand and offer, and a following increase of qualitative level of the product”,a path which will be retraces also for 2025 harvest. The deliberated measured for wine campaign 2025/2026, explains in a note Consorzio Vini Doc delle Venezie, “represent a further step forward towards an attentive regulation of productive potential, and of the valorization of North-Eastern Pinot Grigio system. A model of territorial collegiality, which, with almost 27,000 vine hectares arranged between Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Autonomous Province of Trento, reunites the operators of productive supply chain of the most extended denomination at a national level”.

According to Luca Rigotti, president Consorzio Doc Delle Venezie, “in an international complex context, the implementation of measures of offer management is of the utmost importance aiming to coordinate the productive potential, monitor volumes, and favor a balanced growth of Doc Delle Venezie. It is about programmatic choices, even in an economic and geopolitical framework characterized by remarkable uncertainty, which contribute to maintain a condition of stability between market demand and offer, factor representing a great value for target international markets of Pinot Grigio Doc Delle Venezie, first still white wine of our exports, icon of made in Italy in the world, and great richness for our wine system”.

