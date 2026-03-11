Export Italian wine in 2025: Veneto, Tuscany and Piedmont on the podium, but in slight drop on 2024

With the 2025 data showing Italian wine exports down compared to the previous year, but not collapsing, at 7.7 billion euros in value (-3.7% compared to the record-breaking 2024) and 2.1 billion liters in volume (-1.8%), some regions of Italy struggled more than others (with factors such as U.S. tariffs, declining consumption, and geopolitical tensions weighing heavily). However, and this is important to highlight, the value data also shows geographic areas which even surpassed their 2024 figures, although compared to the first half of 2025, the overall trend appears to be downward. The “regional index” of wine exports from Istat, reported by WineNews, shows Veneto, the land of Prosecco, Valpolicella wines, Soave, and Pinot Grigio delle Venezie, and not only, firmly holding the No. 1 position, with 2.92 billion euros of exported wine in 2025 (-1.2% compared to 2024), accounting for 36.7% of all Italian wine sold worldwide. In position No. 2, there is Tuscany, the land of Chianti Classico and Bolgheri, Toscana IGT and Chianti, Maremma and Brunello di Montalcino, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Vernaccia di San Gimignano with 1.17 billion euros in exports (-2%), representing 14.8% of Italy exported wine. The podium is completed by Piedmont, trailing Tuscany by a small margin with 1.15 billion euros in exports in 2025. The region, home to Barolo and Barbaresco, Barbera d’Asti, Alta Langa, Gavi, and Asti, among others, recorded a -2.2% decrease from 2024 and accounts for 14.6% of national wine exports. Together, Veneto, Tuscany, and Piedmont account for 66.1% of all Italian wine exported, two--hirds of the total.

Position No. 4 for South Tyrol/Südtirol, known for its great white wines and Trentodoc, at 553.9 million euros (-7.7%), followed by Emilia-Romagna, home to Lambrusco and Sangiovese di Romagna (among others), at 423.8 million euros (-7.3%). Lombardy, home to Franciacorta and other excellences, saw significant growth, reaching 331.4 million euros (+7.1%), while the Abruzzi, with its Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Trebbiano, and Cerasuolo, sharply declined to 228.9 million euros (-13.3%), surpassed by Puglia, known for Primitivo and not only, which rose to 242.1 million euros (+5.9%), and also by Friuli Venezia Giulia, renowned especially for the great whites of Collio and its Friulano, formerly Tocai, and not only, which posted 238.1 million euros in exports in 2025 (+8.3%). Closing the “top 10,” while remaining in positive territory, there is Sicily, one of the symbolic regions of Italian wine, with its many terroirs from the “diamond” Etna to Vittoria, from Menfi to Noto, from Marsala to Pantelleria, at 153.2 million euros (+1.6%).

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