Wine and Cmo Promotion, the deadline for submitting “national” projects postponed to June 24

For the entire world of commerce, including the wine sector, planning and drawing up budgets in a complex and ever-changing phase such as the one we have been experiencing for months has become increasingly complicated and difficult. It is also hard to plan how and where to promote products, and how many resources to invest in promotion, which nevertheless remains essential for positioning in the market. In this context comes the news of the extension of the deadline for submitting applications for projects eligible for funding under the Cmo Wine Promotion program with the national quota (22 million euros out of 98 for Italy, with the remainder managed by the Regions, ed) for the 2026/2027 financial year, postponed to June 24 from the original deadline of June 15 set by the ministerial decree (published in record time, already at Vinitaly 2026, on April 14th, ed). This postponement represents a “middle ground” with respect to the requests of the supply chain (submitted on June 3rd, ed), which, as stated in the text of directoral decree no. 272534 published yesterday, June 8th, 2026, in view of “the critical issues arising from the current international context and the delays in defining company budgets allocated to promotional activities”, had asked for “the deadline for submitting projects under the national quota funds to be postponed to July 3rd, 2026”.

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