Among great trips and dreamy bottles, “Auction Napa Valley” 2026 collects 6 million dollars

From the super lot consisting of as many as 100 magnums from the most prestigious Napa Valley wineries to a trip for two couples to a fabulous resort in Costa Rica; from exclusive passes to Chanel Fall/Winter 2027–2028 fashion shows in Paris (including a overnight stay in a 5-star hotel), to an extraordinary tour of Japan - among Tokyo, Kyoto, and the Gora Kadan Fuji hot springs - through an itinerary personally curated by designer Kenzo; but also luxury driving experiences (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bentley), dinners in Michelin-starred restaurants, yacht trips, and of course dream bottles: these are just some of the lots, combining rare wines with unmissable experiences, at the “Auction Napa Valley” 2026, the edition No. 46 of the annual charity auction promoted by the Napa Valley Vintners (a nonprofit association of Californian winegrowers), held in recent days by Sotheby’s, both online and in front of an audience of collectors and benefactors. On this occasion, 6 million dollars were raised, to be allocated to services for disadvantaged youth in the territory.

The auction, preceded by an evocative dinner, took place at the historic Inglenook estate (as well as online on Sotheby’s website) at the presence of over 400 guests, including some of the most important names in the global wine world. Among them, representing Italy, there were Piero Antinori, father of the “renaissance” of Italian winemaking and honorary president of Marchesi Antinori, alongside Renzo Cotarella, ceo of Marchesi Antinori (the only Italian company to own a winery in Napa Valley, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, ed). The owner of Inglenook, renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, also attended the event. In total, there were 16 lots in the auction, including one in honor of the late Michel Rolland, the world-famous French enologist. His daughter, Stephanie Rolland, was present to support the bidding. In addition to a wine created specifically for the occasion, the winning bidder received the opportunity to attend a dinner where several winemakers (including Staglin Family Vineyard, Accendo Estate, Dalla Valle Vineyards, Darioush, and Screaming Eagle) will share anecdotes, stories, and personal perspectives stemming from their relationship with Rolland. His influence on each of them, and on many others, played a decisive role in shaping Napa Valley wines over the past 30 years. There was also a lot dedicated to Robert Mondavi, celebrating the anniversary No. 60 of his winery: at the heart of the experience, there was an exclusive selection of wines representing decades of innovation and excellence, as well as a dinner with Mondavi winemaker Kurtis Ogasawara.

One of the most bid-on packages was a private trip to Morocco, featuring visits to the Jardin Majorelle and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, camel rides, a hot air balloon flight, and luxury accommodation in Casablanca, which sold for 320,000 dollars. Another offering was an 8-day luxury experience in South Africa, including safari, wine tastings in Stellenbosch, and 30 magnums of Napa Valley wine: this package sold for 110,000 dollars. A 300,000 dollar package included Vip experiences at BottleRock and guitars autographed by Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan. Alpha Omega offered a 14-night trip for four people aboard the largest private residential megayacht in the world, which raised 160,000 dollars. Among other top lots, the two best wines from the historic “Judgment of Paris” tasting - Chardonnay Château Montelena of 1973 and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars S.L.V. of 1973 - together with another 60 bottles, were sold to an online buyer for 110,000 dollars.

The Napa Valley charity auction, conceived by producer Robert Mondavi, has enjoyed great success since its debut in 1981. Proceeds will be donated to the Napa Valley Vintners Youth Wellness Initiative, aimed at equipping local young people with the tools to lead healthy and balanced lives. Napa Valley Vintners, a nonprofit association which has been “cultivating excellence” since 1944, inspiring its 539 members to consistently produce top-quality wines, commit to environmental stewardship, and care for their territory, has donated over 245 million dollars to support its local community up to today.

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