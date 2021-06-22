“5StarWines – The Book 2022”, Vinitaly’s guide book: Siddura winery of the year

Siddura, one of the griffes of Sardinia, led by Massimo Ruggero, as Winery of the Year – Gran Vinitaly 2021, and Abruzzo Dop Pecorino 2020 by Cantina Tollo, with 96 points, as Best Italian Wine – Banco Bpm 2021: here are the most important awards of “5StarWines – The Book 2022”, the guide book signed by Vinitaly, which selected the best wines of Italy, with tastings signed by an international jury led by Masters of Wine such as Gabriele Gorelli and Pedro Ballesteros Torres, and by wine critics such as Daniele Cernilli, Robert Joseph, Monty Walding and Bernard Burtschy. Among the other category awards, the best red wine comes from Langhe, and it is the Barolo Sarmassa 2016 by the historic Marchesi di Barolo, the best white wine comes from Friuli, that is the Collio Bianco “Fantazija” 2019 by Agricola Polje, while the best rosè wine is from Abruzzo, the Cerasulo d’Abruzzo “Orsetto Oro” by Casal Thaulero. The best semi-sparkling wine is the Lambrusco di Sorbara Frizzante Secco 2020 by Cantina di S.Croce, the best sparkling wine is the Trentodoc Brut Millesimato “Sarò Franco” 2015 by Guido F.Fendi, and the best sweet wine is the Trentino Vino Santo 2004 by Cantina di Toblino. Among the curiosities, two trophies linked to Dante, in the seven hundred years since his death, between two cities that the Supreme Poet marked in his work, that is the best wine of Verona, which is Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva “Campedel” 2015 by Agricola Gamba, and the best wine of Ravenna which is Romagna Sangiovese Superiore Romandiola “Novilunio” 2019 by Terre Cevico.

Copyright © 2000/2021