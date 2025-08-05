A market with potentialities to be discovered: Chianti Docg on tour in China with its Academy

Until a few years ago, China was seen by many as the “great hope” for wine, a country populated by around 1.4 billion people that had shown growing interest in wine market. In 2017, China reached record figures globally, with 751 million liters and 18.85 billion yuan, becoming the fastest-growing wine market in the world. Then, for various reasons, that momentum slowed, and the drop in purchases affected Italy as well. In 2024, China bought wine in Italy for 89.5 million, with a drop of -10.2% compared to 2023 (Istat data analyzed by WineNews), and early signs this year are not encouraging either, with imports at 24.1 million euros (-17.6%). Anyway, there are promising prospects: according to the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory analysis based on Iwsr data for “Wine to Asia,” after a sharp decline from 2019 to 2023 due to reduced consumption, the Asian wine market is expected to grow again, with a projected +16% from 2024 to 2028 (to 10.9 billion dollars). For Italy, the total consumption value of Italian wine in Asian countries is attested at over 1.1 billion dollars, with a forecast of 1.24 billion dollars (+11%) by 2028.

Diversifying markets remains a still valid strategy, especially in uncertain times where U.s. tariffs may play a role. That’s why it’s important not to lose focus on China. And, Chianti, the “pop” denomination of Tuscan reds, a “galaxy” of 2,200 producers, over 13,600 hectares, and 75 million bottles sold annually - has always been a pioneer in exploring global markets for new opportunities. Not without reason, a mission to China is planned to share the soul of Chianti Docg and connect it with local cuisines and cultures. This is the spirit of the Chianti Academy 2025, a training format by Consorzio Vino Chianti, which from August 22nd to September, 20th will visit four key Chinese cities: Guangzhou (August, 22–23), Shanghai ( August 29–30), Chengdu (September, 5–6), and Beijing ( September, 12–13). The schedule includes lectures, guided tastings, and confrontation moments: an immersive journey into Chianti Docg that blends wine and gastronomy. Each city will host top Chinese wine experts. And, therefore, Jerry Chen will be in Guangzhou, professor of educational school Asia Wine Service & Education Centre, and Wine & Spirit Education Trust (Wset) diploma owner, Stephen Li in Shanghai, among the first Chinese Wset diploma holders, and active in professional education since over ten years; Marshall Chen in Chengdu, manager of Southwest China’s largest wine training center, and Jeff Gong in Beijing, director of WineITA.com and certified AIS sommelier.

“The Chinese market represents both a challenge and a great opportunity for us - says Giovanni Busi, president of Consorzio Vino Chianti - with Chianti Academy, we aim to go beyond simple promotion: we train individuals who can become ambassadors of our wine and authentically tell the story of Tuscany”. Chianti Academy is part of the Consortium’s strategy to strengthen Chianti’s presence in international markets: a project that annually involves buyers, journalists, trade professionals, and high-profile enthusiasts, fostering dialogue between Tuscan wine and the world’s diverse culinary traditions.

