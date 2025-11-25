A sculpture for Barolo Marquise by Opera Barolo with the support of the Abbona family

If today Barolo is one of the most important wines in the world, it is thanks to many key figures and wineries that, especially over the last 60 years, have made it one of Italy most precious nectars (along with its vineyards). But every story has a beginning, and someone who marks a decisive turning point. In this case, that someone is Marquise Giulia Colbert Falletti di Barolo, who, on her estates, created the “modern” Barolo and sent 325 wine barrels to the House of Savoy in the early 19th century. A historical figure of great stature, she was also instrumental in building a bridge between the Church and civil society, following her motto of “doing good well” and she lives on in one of her most tangible legacies, the winery “Marchesi di Barolo. Antiche Cantine in Barolo”, which has been run for years by the Abbona family, with Anna and Ernesto Abbona heading it, alongside their children Valentina and Davide. Now, however, “Barolo Marquise” will set another record: she will have the first monument dedicated to a woman in Turin history (a sculpture to be unveiled on Saturday, January 17, 2026), commemorating her commitment to helping incarcerated women. The initiative by Opera Barolo is sponsored by the City of Turin and made possible thanks to the crucial support of the Abbona family.

“Opera Barolo - explains a note - has proposed the creation of a monument dedicated to its founder: made of bronze by sculptor Gabriele Garbolino Rù, curated by Enrico Zanellati, the work will be placed at Palazzo Falletti di Barolo”. In the sculpture, conceived and shaped by Garbolino Rù, two women are depicted: Marquise Giulia and a female prisoner she is caring for. The unveiling of the work will kick off a long weekend of festivities featuring cultural events, musical performances, and guided tours of Palazzo Barolo, the 17th-century noble residence of the Marchesi, with its artworks and rooms where famous figures of the Italian Risorgimento, such as Silvio Pellico, once stayed, which, today also hosts Musli, the Museum of School and Children’s Books. During those days, moreover, visitors will also be able to explore the Barolo Social District, a historic complex that now hosts various volunteer associations offering daily assistance and essential goods to individuals and families, many of whom are poor, vulnerable, and on the brink of social marginalization. The three-day celebration, opened by the inauguration of the monument to Giulia di Barolo, will conclude on January 19 at the Church of Santa Giulia with the traditional Eucharistic celebration in memory of the Marchesa, on the anniversary of her death in 1864.

“When we turn our gaze to the extraordinary figure of Giulia and her husband Carlo Tancredi Falletti di Barolo, many pieces emerge, among them - observes Palazzo Barolo curator Enrico Zanellati - the story of Barolo wine, now famous worldwide, arisen in the very ancient cellars which still preserve and produce this precious wine heritage. It is from these celebrated places that the main lifeblood for the monument comes. For nearly a century, the Abbona family has owned the historic cellars in Barolo, once belonging to the Marchesi. Today, headed by Ernesto and Anna, together with their children Valentina and Davide, they continue with the same passion which inspired Marchesa Giulia in producing the “king of wines and wine of kings” under the prestigious “Marchesi di Barolo” label. And it is with this same spirit that the family has chosen to support Opera Barolo, financially backing the project: an initiative of great historical and social value for Opera Barolo, the foundation created by Marquise Giulia, for the City of Turin, and for our family - explain Anna, Ernesto, Valentina, and Davide Abbona - which, in 1929, purchased the ancient cellars in Barolo, thus uniting two success stories. The sculpture, created by artist Garbolino Rù with the sponsorship of the City of Turin and Opera Barolo, will be inaugurated on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Palazzo Falletti di Barolo, where Giulia and her husband Carlo Tancredi, upon returning from Paris, established their residence and began their social works. As contributors to this fascinating initiative, our family will attend the event to share and celebrate the great legacy of Marquise Giulia to Barolo winemaking and the Langhe; a living heritage that we honor every day in the Ancient Barolo Cellars, founded by her and now a symbol of her vision and commitment”.

