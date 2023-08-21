Adami, Biondi Santi, Petrolo, Ornellaia, Tasca & Co.: the “Top 100” 2023 by “Wine & Spirits”

Production, promotion, sale: this is, simplifying, the eternal cycle of the market, for any commodity. Also for wine. And, while the focus is now primarily on the production phase, with the 2023 harvest taking centre stage, promotion is resuming in full force after a brief hiatus in August and is already looking ahead to autumn; and, in particular, when it comes to Italian wine, to the US market, which, despite some difficulties, remains the first foreign partner as well as a safe haven for Italian wineries. Numerous and prestigious, as always, will be those selected in the list of the “Top 100 Wineries of 2023” by the “Wine & Spirits” magazine, one of the most important in the USA for insiders: from Adami to Fratelli Alessandria, from Castello di Ama to Luigi Baudana, from Biondi-Santi to Elvio Cogno, from I Favati to Le Macchiole, from Ornellaia to Petrolo, from Pieropan to Pietradolce, from Rocca di Montegrossi to Sottimano, from Tasca d’Almerita to G.D. Vajra, in Vietti, are the great Italian names selected by the magazine. And on 11 October 2023 they will be among the protagonists, together with many top brands in the world, of the “Top 100 Tasting”, staged at the Metreon in San Francisco, for edition no. 20 of the famous tasting. The proceeds of which, as always, will be donated to the San Francisco Baykeeper, an organization that takes care of keeping the watercourses that sustain the wine & food industry in California healthy.

