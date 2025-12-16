After the 2025 harvest ended, Italian wineries have 8.6% more wine compared to 2024

Finding yourself with almost 10% more wine in the winery compared to last year, while consumption, even if slowly, is declining, is hardly ideal, to put it mildly. Yet, this is the picture for companies across Italy, according to the update as of November 30th, 2025, i.e. when the harvest was truly over, of “Cantina Italia,” by Icqrf, the central inspectorate for the protection of quality and the prevention of fraud in agri-food Products, basing on data from the electronic wine registers published by the Ministry of Agriculture, according to which, there are 53.4 million stocked hectoliters, 8.6% more compared to the same date in 2024, well beyond a plentiful harvest, tow which 9.5 million hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation and 9.7 million hectoliters of musts must be added.

Aside from this somewhat worrying data, there are little changes in the “geography” of cellar stocks: 60.7% of wines are held in the North, with Veneto leading, 54.6% of the wine is PDO, 26.5% PGI, with varietal wines making up just 1.7% of the total, and 17.3% represented by other wines. The top 20 PDO and PGI denominations (out of a total of 526) account for 58.4% of stocks.

Prosecco DOC alone represents 11.6% of PDO and PGI wine in cellars, with 5.03 million hectoliters, followed, each with volumes over 1.5 million hectoliters, by Igp Puglia, Igp Toscana, Doc delle Venezie, and Igp Terre Siciliane. Igp Veneto, Igp Rubicone, Chianti Docg, Doc Sicilia and Igp Salento are above one million hectoliters. Montepulciano d’Abruzzo and Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg overcome 900,000 hectoliters, while Chianti Classico and Franciacorta are over 700,000 hectoliters.

Copyright © 2000/2025