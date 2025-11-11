Alba, “capital” of the Langhe of Barolo, of white truffle, and of “Contemporary Art” 2027

“City of a Hundred Towers”, the “Capital” of the Unesco World Heritage Langhe, birthplace of Barolo, the “king” of Italian wines, as well as Barbera, Dolcetto, and Nebbiolo, and the white truffle, the “diamond” of the earth (its International Fair, one of Italy longest-running events, is now in its edition No. 95), not to mention chocolate (and Ferrero), making it one of the “Unesco Creative Cities for Gastronomy”. But now, it will also become the “capital” of a world increasingly more - as we report on WineNews and actively support, ed - connected to Italian food and wine culture, as it has long been the case in this city and its territory thanks to “real pioneers” and a successful public-private synergy (just think that over the years, some of the most important international artists, from Sol Lewitt, and David Tremlett to Marina Abramović, called by wineries like Ceretto, and with the brand which brought the cuisine to get three Michelin star with restaurant Piazza Duomo, headed by chef Enrico Crippa). It is easy to guess we are talking about Alba, which will be the next “Italian Capital of Contemporary Art” in 2027, a prestigious recognition announced in recent days by the Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli, in Rome, in a ceremony at the Ministry in Rome, attended by the selection jury and representatives of the other finalist cities (Foligno and Spoleto, Pietrasanta and Termoli), which confirms that the link between food, wine, territory, and culture is the right path to follow now and in the future to tell and promote Italy. Even more if one considers that Alba will take over from the first “Italian Capital of Contemporary Art” in 2026: Gibellina, home to Alberto Burri “Cretto,” one of the most revolutionary and largest land art works in the world, where art and wine symbolize the rebirth of the Belice Valley community after the 1968 earthquake.

“With the “Capital of Contemporary Art”, we have once again activated the energies of social forces, structures, and territories eager to emerge, to be noticed, or simply to be recognized for their experience and creativity - said Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli - this initiative is not just a competition but a tool to encourage all territories to step up, drawing on their strength inherited through historical stratification. Each identity expresses a profound character that interacts with the relationship between humans and landscape, according to a canon that is inherited and transmitted. The city receives the title as an open laboratory with a vision. It is not a lifetime achievement award for a city; it is a prize for what it intends to do and offer. That is the meaning of this award”.

Alba earned the title thanks to the project “Le fabbriche del vento” - “The Wind Factories” promoted by the Municipality and curated by the Committee chaired by Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, with ,ayor Alberto Gatto and Nicolas Ballario as secretary - which draws inspiration from two large canvases by artist from Alba Pinot Gallizio (1902-1964), who turned the city into a political and creative laboratory: according to Gallizio, art was never a solitary gesture but a shared experience capable of influencing territories and generations. The project stands out “for its excellent ability to combine territorial regeneration, artistic innovation, and widespread participation - one reads in the motivation - through a high-profile cultural program. It is rooted in a cutting-edge tradition which has transformed the territory into a creative laboratory over the years, projecting itself into the future with initiatives destined to become permanent fixtures in the national and international art scene. The integrated plan combines exhibitions, installations, and interventions in urban and landscape spaces, promoting emerging talent and activating inter-institutional networks. Its widespread dimension turns the entire territory into an exhibition platform which fosters not only preservation but also experimentation. Urban regeneration projects are particularly significant, accompanied by innovative educational paths for young people and schools, with constant attention to accessibility and social inclusion, reflecting strong sensitivity toward local communities. The participatory governance model, strengthened by public-private partnerships and the involvement of socially committed organizations, ensures economic sustainability and continuity beyond the year of designation. The dossier aggregates existing experiences - residencies, festivals, exhibitions - building a polycentric network across the territory and fostering synergies among administrations, cultural institutions, associations, and communities. The harmonious balance between long-term interventions and specific initiatives for the “Capital” year highlights the strategic vision and practical execution of the entire project”.

Alba will receive a contribution of one million euros, allocated to implementing the “widespread initiatives” outlined in the candidacy dossier, ranging from exhibitions dedicated to Gallizio to Roberto Longhi, the greatest 20th-century art historian, from Alba, and to a major contemporary artist at the Ferrero Foundation without forgetting Casa Miroglio, another local and Italian fashion excellence; from the project that will transform Palazzo Callori in Vignale Monferrato into a contemporary art center with San Patrignano and Associazione Genesi collections, to “Vigne d’arte” - “Vineyards of art”, which will see wineries and Italian and international galleries collaborate to combine creativity and wine culture, along with the “Biennale delle Langhe”, an international event spread across the Unesco territory of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato, which will remain as a legacy of the candidacy, inviting artists, curators, and scholars to engage with landscapes and communities.

The candidacy doesn’t regard Alba alone but embraces the entire territory and its “Capitali Sorelle” - “Sister Capitals” (Bra, Neviglie, Guarene, Alta Langa, Roero, and Monferrato), where communities, generations, and productive sectors - from Fondazione Crc to Fondazione Ferrero, from Fondazione Crt to Ente Turismo Langhe Monferrato Roero, from Ente Fiera di Alba to Confindustria, from Coldiretti to Confagricoltura, from Cia-Agricoltori Italiani Cuneo to Confartigianato, from Associazione Commercianti Albesi to Centro Studi Beppe Fenoglio, from Banca d’Alba to Fondazione Radical Design and Cantine Ceretto - are connected by a common project.

