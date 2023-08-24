Antonio Tajani visits the Caviro Group: “we are close to the companies affected by the flood”

A visit with a strong symbolic value to one of the most important cooperative groups in Italian wine, testifying to the proximity of the Government to all the companies affected by the recent floods in Emilia Romagna: Antonio Tajani, the deputy prime minister, met with the top executives of the Caviro Group, which has 24, wineries spread across 6 regions of Italy, 9,600 members, and 31,700 hectares of vineyards. “The Government - said Tajani - is close to the companies affected by the flood in Emilia Romagna. We spoke with the business owners at Caviro, a pioneer in the circular economy, about the steps already taken to make up for the harm and aid the region’s economic recovery through exports”.

Tajani was joined by the Honourable Rosaria Tassinari and Anna Maria Bernini, the Minister of University and Research. “This visit is an important recognition, as well as a moment of constructive discussion, for the Caviro Group, but also for the cooperative system we represent and for the territory - said Carlo Dalmonte, president of the Caviro Group - We were able to describe the activities of our company, which currently exports to 80 countries, and to highlight the projects that have been launched and those that are still in development. Investments that we will carry out with the seriousness that distinguishes us but also with particular rigour and attention given the general state of the economy”.

The meeting, which was also attended by a delegation of Confcooperative, both national and local, also gave the Government the chance to give a signal to the area, heavily affected by the May flood, and to listen to the requests of businesses and associations. “We are in Forlì, the centre of the areas affected by the floods and landslides, and the meeting with government representatives is also a significant opportunity to remind the deputy prime minister that Romagna confidently awaits, without controversy, the measures that implement the promises made in the days following the May events - commented Maurizio Gardini, president of Confcooperative.

“Our country - concluded Dalmonte - needs to work together in order to properly value and promote Made in Italy, which is more than a product, it is a lifestyle. We, therefore, ask the Government and institutions to stay close to Italian agri-food companies, often extremely innovative companies from the point of view of sustainability, to ensure that this added value becomes an engine of development and global consolidation”.

Copyright © 2000/2023