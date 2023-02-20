Between art and wine, here are the hotel rooms dedicated to the most creative wine lovers

A collection of rooms dedicated to the excellence of Made in Italy wine – from Barolo to Franciacorta, from Prosecco to the great Supertuscans, from Amarone della Valpolicella to Passito di Pantelleria, from Nero d’Avola to Cannonau, passing through Brunello di Montalcino – in first hotel in Europe entirely decorated by the world’s most famous exponents of Street Art: the Muraless Art Hotel – in Castel d’Azzano (Verona) – through its 94 thematic room in urban style, it celebrates the Italian genius in all its excellence, from art to music, from cinema to food and wine, from engines to science, passing through fashion, opera, architecture and design.

A real “museum” of urban art, curated by Chiara Canali, expert in the languages of Street Art, with the collaboration of the Milan gallery Deodato Arte, a point of reference for the “street art” market (with works by artists such as Mr.Brainwash, TvBoy, Takashi Murakami, among others), which saw the participation of 50 street artists. Among these Therry Guetta, aka Mr. Brainwash, one of the most important and well-known artists and writers in the world (along with Banksy, Fairey, Invader…), created the façade completing his first masonry work in Italy. Completely renovated in 2022, it allows you to experience a new type of hospitality based on emotion and creativity.

