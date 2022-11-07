Between the Masterclass and the “Cellar Collection Room”, Italy at the “Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022”

Over 100 of the world’s best producers, from France to Italy, Spain to Argentina, with 600 labels for tasting under the same roof, that of the Grand Tasting at the center of the “Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022”, the appointment signed a few days ago in London by the British stage magazine. Which, in edition, n. 25, dedicated to insiders (including journalists) and collectors of the sector the “Cellar Collection Room”, is a special selection of only 20 producers from all over the world, who presented three iconic vintages of the last few years.

Among these, five from Italy: Tedeschi, a Valpolicella label, which presented the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Capitel Monte Olmi Riserva 2005, 2011, and 2016; Tenuta Luce, of the Frescobaldi family, with the first blend of Sangiovese and Merlot produced in Montalcino, the Luce 2007, 2012 and 2017; Tua Rita, between the Tyrrhenian Sea and the Metalliferous Hills, with a symbolic wine such as Redigaffi, in 2012, 2016 and 2020 vintages; Planeta, the protagonist of the Sicilian wine Renaissance, with Chardonnay 2011, 2018 and 2021; and Lamole di Lamole, a Chianti Classico winery of the Santa Margherita Group, with the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigneto di Campolungo 2009, 2015 and 2017.

Together with the five Italians, in the “Cellar Collection Room” also the French Moueix, Château Bastor Lamontagne, Château Lynch-Bages, Château Olivier, Château Siran, Domaine de Baronarques, Jonquères d’Oriola Vineyards, the Spanish Llopart, Marqués De Murrieta, Recaredo and Roda, the Argentine Catena Zapata, the Hungarian Disznókő, the Australian House of Arras, the Portuguese Kopke and the Californian Vida Valiente. Finally, among the most important appointments of the “Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022”, the masterclass dedicated to the Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, with ten vintages in the glasses, between 1999 and 2019, the only one on a great classic of Italian winemaking.

