Bolaffi auction, French podium with Romanée-Conti and Petrus. Italy top with Piedmont and Tuscany

The top lot, the assortment of five Grand Cru 2001 vintages by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, confirmed its status, and not only in terms of valuation but also in sale, as it was auctioned off for 20,000 euros (starting from a base bid of 15,000 euros). Meanwhile, six bottles of Petrus 1999 (with a starting bid of 10,000 euros) were sold for 14,000 euros, and the Romanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole 2004, whose gavel started from 9,000 euros, was auctioned off for 11,500 euros. This is the all-French podium of the highest-priced lots (as already indicated by starting bids) in Bolaffi fine wine and spirits auction, held online, in last days, which raised a total of 800,000 euros, with 95% of the 871 sold lots.

Collectors, investors, and enthusiasts from all over the world participated in the auction, Italians, and especially buyers from Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, Monaco, the United States, China, Singapore, and Japan, confirming interest in Italian wines, particularly those from Piedmont and Tuscany. Examples include two magnums of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2002 by Giacomo Conterno, auctioned off for 3,700 euros, three bottles of the 2010 vintage awarded for 2,600 euros, and a selection of six bottles of Barbaresco by Roagna for 2,200 euros. And, still: a 5-liter bottle of Sperss 2011 by Gaja auctioned off for 1,200 euros, six bottles of Barolo from the 1960s and 1970s by Bruno Giacosa for 2,000 euros, and the magnum of Barolo 1997 by Bartolo Mascarello with the iconic “Robespierre” label went, as per its starting bid, for 1,200 euros.

Among Tuscan wines, the top lots were twelve bottles of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido 2012 (3,400 euros) and another twelve from the 1998 vintage (3,000 euros), three bottles of Masseto 2015 (2,800 euros), and three bottles of 100% Sangiovese 2008 by Soldera Case Basse (2,800 euros). Two lots, each with six bottles of Solaia by Marchesi Antinori, one from 1998 and one from 1999, were both auctioned off for 1,200 euros, and rare bottles by Montevertine winery were also auctioned, such as Il Cannaio 1986 (700 euros) and L’Ottantanove 1989 (300 euros).

Going back to France, outside the podium, there are two lots of two cases of six bottles each of Château Lafite Rothschild 2010 (sold for 4,000 euros each), two Bonnes Mares Grand Cru 1998 by Domaine D’Auvenay (5,000 euros), and a bottle of La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole 2003 by Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (4,000 euros).

Chapter spirits, here, the two highest-priced lots in the entire catalog can be found: Bowmore Bouquet 1966 by Samaroli awarded for 26,200 euros; Laphroaig 1967, also by Samaroli, for 27,500 euros; and Rum 1973-2005, aged 32 years by Skeldon for 15,000 euros.

