Bolgheri, Cinzia Merli (Le Macchiole) elected president of the Consortium

The Bolgheri DOC and Bolgheri Sassicaia Protection Consortium continues to be female-led, safeguarding one of the most successful and prestigious wine regions in Italy. The Consortium has elected Cinzia Merli, head of the renowned Le Macchiole winery, as its new president. This is Cinzia Merli first term as president, following those of Albiera Antinori, Federico Zileri Dal Verme, and Nicolò Incisa della Rocchetta, the first president since the Consortium founding in 1995. The new president will be supported by Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta of the historic Tenuta San Guido and Giacomo Satta of Michele Satta winery, one of the most prominent in the area, as vice presidents. “Assuming the presidency of the Consortium is a great honor and a responsibility that I embrace with a deep sense of belonging: Bolgheri is a unique territory, and our commitment will be to continue enhancing it by safeguarding quality and promoting its excellence in Italy and worldwide. Together with the Board of Directors, we will keep working with determination and a spirit of collaboration to ensure a solid and sustainable future for the denomination”, commented Cinzia Merli.

Today, the Consortium brings together 75 wineries, representing 99% of the 1,379 hectares of the DOC. The average age of the vineyards is 15 years, and almost all wineries manage the entire production cycle, from vineyard to bottling. In 2024, bottled production reached 6.8 million bottles, confirming Bolgheri DOC ability to showcase the extraordinary diversity of the territory and establish itself among the most highly regarded denominations by critics and the international market.

Copyright © 2000/2025