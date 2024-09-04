Bookings soar in Veneto vineyards: agreement between Prosecco Docg Hills and Airbnb

Since Airbnb, the popular stay and homesharing booking site, introduced “Categories” in 2022, millions of unique accommodations around the world have been discovered by travelers, and some of the most popular are those in “vineyards,” with more than 33,000 listings in Italy alone. Nights spent there increased by 400% in 2023 compared to 2022, and hosts in the category made a total of more than 200 million euros last year, with typical earnings of more than 4,500 euros per person over the same period. Among the most visited vineyards are those in the Prosecco Docg Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, which recorded double-digit growth rates with active listings increasing by 25% between 2022 and 2023, with an even greater increase in guest arrivals (over 35%). More than 60% of these come from abroad (Airbnb data on international arrivals in the Veneto show the United States as the top country of origin, followed by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain), welcomed by hosts in the Hills: 65% are women and received 90% of 5-star reviews.

Thus the Association for the Heritage of the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene and Airbnb, have signed a strategic partnership to promote the territory, which is also a UNESCO site: the agreement-announced, yesterday, in Venice, by representatives of the organizations together with the Governor of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia- includes several initiatives including a new Academy for hosts, support for the “Narrators of Beauty” project, and a website dedicated to promoting the destination among the Airbnb community and capitalizing on the success of sustainable tourism that focuses on local food and wine enhancement.

“Traveling to get to know our rural realities of Veneto is a great opportunity for sustainable tourism, in the harmony of a territory where cities of art, paths of spirituality and faith, cultural and artistic references unique in the world dominate”, said Luca Zaia, ”the partnership signed is strategic because it expands the basin of promotion. A real flywheel for the international interest they continue to receive more and more”. For Marina Montedoro, president of the Association, “we simply seized an extraordinary mutual opportunity. On the one hand, Airbnb supports us in a concrete way on virtuous and already started projects, on the other hand, the Hills enter by right on the platform that grows the most in the world in the category “vineyards” which, since its introduction, has become one of the most popular. The “Airbnb phenomenon” should be credited with an extraordinary ability demonstrated over the years to create “links” and grow many destinations. Combining this ability of theirs with our main goal of enhancing the Hills area, its wine and gastronomic traditions, its sustainability and its unique landscape that for breathtaking beauty wins comparison with the more emblazoned Napa Valley and Champagne, is a winning strategy”. “This partnership reflects our commitment to promoting a more sustainable and diverse way of travel, showing visitors that Veneto goes far beyond Venice, with incredible rural areas such as the Hills or the Alpine locations where the upcoming Winter Olympic Games will be held”, concluded Valentina Reino, Head of Public Policy & Campaign at Airbnb Italy.

