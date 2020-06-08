Bordeaux’s Cité du Vin (June 19th ) and the Torgiano Wine Museum (June 21st ) reopen their doors

In a world coming back to life and responsibly putting its fears aside to reopen, wine will play a central role. Not only are the wineries slowly beginning to reopen their doors to wine tourists, but so are the two temples of the wine world culture: the Cité du Vin of Bordeaux and the Lungarotti Foundation Torgiano Wine Museum, in Umbria. The Cité opened exactly 4 years ago, and was immediately consecrated the not-to-be-missed attraction in the city symbol of the most famous wine territory in the world, where you learn about the culture of wine and its civilizations over the centuries. There are permanent tours, temporary exhibitions, wine tastings on the Belvedere, workshops, conferences and specialized shows, all immersed in a fascinating architecture, and through innovative, immersion and sensory educational methods, (and of course, all the appropriate measures, from masks to sanitizing gels, and special protections to cover the touchscreens, will be put in place) will reopen to the public on June 19th. It has been closed for more than three months (from March 14th), while exhibitions, events and projects have been postponed to 2021.

A few days later, on June 21st, the Lungarotti Foundation Torgiano Wine Museum will reopen to the public. The Lungarotti family, one of the top wine names in Umbria and Italy, opened this one of a kind museum in 1974 (and since 2000 the Museum of Olive and Oil is also part of it). The museum displays over 3.000 items divided into twenty rooms, narrating 5.000 years of wine history, which makes it the largest in the world. Here, history and beauty meet among unique objects such as, Hittite pottery, Greek kylikes, Etruscan bronze items, Roman glass and amphorae, Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque ceramics, continuing to the contemporary age, including Waffle Irons, antique graphics and publications. The collection is divided into seven themed areas: Viticulture; Wine in the ancient world; Symbolism; Art, Vine, Wine and Fire Arts; Handicrafts; Engravings and Drawings and Publications, ready to once again welcome all the curious wine lovers from the four corners of the globe. The Torgiano Wine Museum is truly one of Made in Italy’s and the world’s cultural excellences.

