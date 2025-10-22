Braida, Ceci, Frescobaldi, Tua Rita, Nals Margreid, Masciarelli, and more among the Bibenda “Top 10”

Here are the top ten wines of the year selected by “Bibenda”, the Italian Sommelier Foundation (FIS) guide, led by Franco Ricci, from hundreds of wines (764 in total, see the list here), awarded the “Cinque Grappoli” (Five Bunches). The award presentation is scheduled for November 22nd in Rome. Starting with “a legendary wine from Piedmont, Barbera d’Asti Bricco dell’Uccellone 2022, the wine that symbolizes the rebirth of a once “popular” grape variety, and now an ambassador for the region, thanks to the pioneering vision of the Braida winery. From Alto Adige, Chardonnay Nama 2021 by Nals Margreid, a white wine that embodies the crystalline elegance of the Dolomites as well as tension, sensuality, and delicacy, all perfectly balanced. Pietro Zardini’s Amarone della Valpolicella Leone Zardini Riserva 2019 from the Veneto region, manifests the sumptuousness of an excellent red, soft, vigorous, and infinitely persistent. Emilia Romagna, instead, responds with a pop, but noble icon, that is, Cantine Ceci’s Otello Nero di Lambrusco 1813. This wine has creamy, lively foam and refined floral notes, restoring Lambrusco to its former glory of a great Italian classic. In Tuscany, Frescobaldi’s Brunello di Montalcino CastelGiocondo 2020 stands out for its strength, elegance, and depth, which in the glass delivers a structured, harmonious, and lingering sip. Once again from Tuscany, Tua Rita’s Redigaffi 2022, a pure Merlot confirming its position among the Country’s fine reds, balsamic, enveloping, and a sweetly spicy finish. Masciarelli's Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Villa Gemma Riserva 2020 is the perfect portrait of the Abruzzo character. It is vigorous, has aristocratic tannins and a long persistence that reveals the authentic soul of the territory. In Campania, Feudi di San Gregorio has created the Taurasi Piano di Montevergine Riserva 2019, a deep, complex Aglianico, as extraordinarily structured as it is elegant. In the Lazio region, Damiano Ciolli captivates everyone with Olevano Romano Cesanese Riserva 2021, a single varietal of the Affile grape. Tasting reveals a definitive renewal of an authentic and unique terroir. Sicily closes the top ten with Contrada PC 2023 from Passopisciaro - Vini Franchetti, a Chardonnay from Etna that has a very rare mineral hint, while its aromatic complexity, where citrus, mountain flowers and salty hints give life to an oenological masterpiece”. A journey, therefore, from north to south crossing through the Italian wine scene, acknowledging historic estates and outstanding wines that have interpreted tradition in an innovative spirit and stylistic coherence”, “Bibenda” explained.

In selecting these wines, the Italian Sommelier Foundation guide continued, “the criteria we used went beyond the parameters established by the evaluation method, as we in a way circumvented the rules imposed by the great Émile Peynaud, the Master of all sommeliers, who asserted that the taster is extremely susceptible to influence. Therefore, certain suggestions should be avoided, and certain sensitivities should be ignored. Rules that instead are not applied in the exceptional case of the 10 Wines of the Year, chosen precisely on the basis of the sensations they aroused. These are wines that stay in your mind, soul, and heart. Wines that are not forgotten”.

