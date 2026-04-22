Braille label with an NFC tag which narrates wine “giving voice” to the bottle

A limited-edition Braille label with an NFC tag which allows producers to make their bottles accessible and audible to everyone, transforming the wine experience into a tactile and digital story. Simply bring a smartphone close to the bottle and it will connect to a web page which will narrate the contents of the bottle aloud. “Senza 1 Senso” is a project conceived by Ais - Associazione Italiana Sommelier Lombardia, in collaboration with NSG Design and the Unione Italiana dei Ciechi e degli Ipovedenti (Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired), which promotes inclusion and enables anyone to fully enjoy a good bottle of wine.

“The journey is driven by a very clear goal: to make a bottle of wine truly accessible to everyone, transforming it into a story to listen to”, explained Rossella Ronzoni, vicepresident of Ais Lombardia and creator of the project. “The underlying idea - explains Luca Mancini, ceo and creative director of Nsg - was to make seeing people “blind”. And to do this, we overturned the traditional concept of a label, making it primarily accessible through touch and then through voice”. A project strongly supported also by president of Ais Lombardia Hosam Eldin Abou Eleyoun, who stated that it “represents a great opportunity for wine companies as well”, he said.

Four Lombardy-based wineries have already joined the initiative - Conte Vistarino, La Genisia, Nove Lune and Perla del Garda - ready to “transform” their wine bottles into stories to be touched and listened to. “The project places smell and taste at the center, essential elements for grasping the nature of a grape variety and the nuances of a territory - affirmed Ottavia Vistarino, head of the historic Conte Vistarino winery in Oltrepò Pavese - for me, “Senza 1 Senso” represents an opportunity to affirm the value of inclusivity which has always defined the history of our company and that we share with Ais Lombardia”.

The additional charge applied to the bottles produced by participating wineries will be entirely donated to the Unione Italiana dei Ciechi e degli Ipovedenti - Ets Aps, Uici Milan territorial section, through a dedicated bank account. “Taking part in “Senza 1 Senso” means making a concrete contribution to a project that embodies our ideals of social responsibility - declared Matteo Ghiara, president of La Genisia, also based in Oltrepò Pavese - initiatives like this fully represent the values we believe in: sustainability is not only environmental, but also social, and it is achieved by making our wines accessible to everyone. Since its foundation, La Genisia has placed attention to the community and positive impact on the territory among its core principles. Contributing to this project is a source of great pride for us, as well as a concrete step toward a more inclusive and conscious way of doing business”.

For Alessandro Sala, owner and winemaker of Nove Lune, which focuses on organic and Piwi wines, the Ais Lombardia project is “commendable. I immediately joined with enthusiasm because these values deeply reflect those which belong to me and that I proudly uphold”.

“Perla del Garda is a winery that interprets sustainability in its fullest sense: environmental, but also profoundly social. For us, wine is experience, storytelling, and sharing, and for this very reason it must be accessible to everyone, with no barriers - underlined Alessia Prandini, communication manager at Perla del Garda in the heart of the Lugana DOC area - “Senza 1 Senso” is a project of inclusion and cultural evolution: we are proud to have been among its first supporters, helping to make wine an increasingly more universal language”.

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