Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie by Il Marroneto No. 1 according to “Wine-Searcher”

To ensure levels of very high-quality at more competitive prices than French peers:this is what, from Italian wine producers, is seen as a gap to be filled, but it is a strength point for consumers, when they look at Italian wine. This is underlined also by “Wine-Searcher”, a portal comparing the prices of thousands of wine shops, restaurants and wine bars all over the world constantly, and the points by trustworthy sources of international critic such as “The Wine Advocate” or Jancisrobinson.com, among others, which drafted its classification of 2024 “The best Italian wines”, taking into consideration the mix of evaluations and the average prices of bottles belonging to different years of the same wine. So, the absolute top is Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie from Il Marroneto by Alessandro Mori, a pluricelebrated wine by international critic, which became in few years an absolute qualitative point of reference of the territory, with a medium score of 95 points for 342 dollars per bottle. To follow, two absolute classics of wine Italy: Masseto, amongst the “kings” of collecting market, by the notorious winery located in Bolgheri, and belonging to Frescobaldi group, with an evaluation of 96 points, and an average price of 1,026 dollars per bottle, and Solaia, amongst the icons of Casa Antinori, scoring 95 points for 393 dollars per bottle. Just at the basis of the podium, a great standard bearer of Chianti Classico territory, although being an Igt, i.e. Flaccianello della Pieve Colli della Toscana Centrale di Fontodi, guided by Giovanni Manetti (95 points and 174 dollars per bottle), and another great standard bearer of Montalcino, Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto di Casanova di Neri by Giacomo Neri (95 points per 377 dollars). Names such as Barolo Monvigliero by G. B. Burlotto (95 points for 476 dollars) and Barolo Vite Talin by Luciano Sandrone (96 points for 488 dollars per bottle on average) still stand out. We cannot fail to mention Sassicaia della Tenuta San Guido, flagship wine of Italy in the world, with 95 points on average for 372 dollars per bottle. Barbaresco Asili Vecchie Viti di Roagna, a myth for Langhe (95 points for 347 dollars), and a pearl of wisdom, such as Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice di Avignonesi (95 points for 497 dollars) close the “Top 10”.

Copyright © 2000/2024