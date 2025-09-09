Brunello, Nobile and Chianti Classico auctioned off for “Every child is my child” by Anna Foglietta

Under the auctioneer’s gavel, wines from many renowned wineries, ranging from Biondi Santi to Conti Costanti, from Canalicchio di Sopra to Fuligni in Montalcino, from Boscarelli in Montepulciano to Fontodi in Chianti Classico, just to name a few, but, what they all have in common is that they have written the history of their territories and brought Tuscan red wines to success in markets around the world; the wines were awarded to the highest bidders among the many benefactors present, with Pasquale Petrolo, known as Lillo, one of Italy’s most beloved actors serving as the exceptional auctioneer, bringing his signature engaging humor to the event; and, everythin was accompanied by the unmistakable voice of Malika Ayane, one of the most famous singers in the Italian and international music scene, and not only. Here are the protagonists of the charity auction, which brought together Brunello, Nobile, and Chianti Classico in a joint effort to raise funds for “Every Child is My Child”, the association for underprivileged children founded by the renowned actress Anna Foglietta. The auction took place recently at Villa Costanti, the Renaissance estate of the Conti Costanti, one of the oldest noble families of Brunello di Montalcino.

Just like Malika Ayane - who performed on stage at the extraordinary concert during the latest edition of “Jazz & Wine in Montalcino” 2025, organized by Banfi - also Anna Foglietta has become a regular presence in the are of Montalcino. “That’s why I proposed we do something together here in Montalcino - said Andrea Costanti, head of the family estate, in an interview with MontalcinoNews - he visited us this summer, and we organized the initiative. A group of friends and producers offered bottles for the auction, showing great generosity in their donations. Malika Ayane gave us an unforgettable moment with an intimate concert. And in a truly entertaining show, Pasquale Petrolo, aka Lillo, who always supports Anna’s initiatives, conducted the auction together with Anna Foglietta, who told us we might even repeat this initiative in the future”.

