Ca’ del Bosco, Villa Franciacorta, Uberti and Andreola: the tops of “Five Spheres” by “Sparkle” 2025

From Ca’ del Bosco to Villa Franciacorta and Uberti, in Franciacorta, which is also the most awarded denomination, up to Andreola in Valdobbiadene: these are the multi-award winners of Italian sparkling wine, the wineries which conquered the highest number of “Five Spheres”, three each, in 2025 “Sparkle” guide, edition No. 23, dedicated to the best Italian dry sparkling wines, and edited by historical newspaper of food and wine “Cucina & Vini”. The labels that obtained the important recognition are 87 (they were 91 in the last edition), amongst the 936 on the guide, produced by the best Italian wine companies (and which will be protagonists of the award ceremony on November 30 at The Westin Excelsior Hotel in Rome). The most represented region is Lombardy, thanks to 33 received recognitions., 29 with Franciacorta Docg, and two with Oltrepò Pavese; Trentino follows with 19 recognitions, all Trento Doc, whilst, to complete the podium, with 16 awards, there is Veneto, thanks mainly to 13 Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, but also to 2 Lessini Durello Doc, and to one Asolo Prosecco Superiore Docg. At the bottom of the podium, there is Piedmont (7), preceding South Tyrol (3), the Abruzzi (3), and Puglia (2), with Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Lazio and Sicily which conquered “Five Spheres” with a label each.
“At this point, our wine tastings affirmed Francesco D’Agostino, editor of the guide - are limited to summer period, and to the first part of autumn. Also this indicates the quality increase of Italian sparkling wine. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for a longer time since the time of the bottling (in the case of wines realized with Charmat Method), or that of disgorgement (for Classic Method) compared to what happened ten years ago. Not only, today, they are wines capable of maintaining their quality in bottle for years. At the end of our research and selection work, we need to confront data, with declarations of sparkling wine production by Italian wine producers, and collected by Icqrf for every wine vintage, from 2023, August, 1 to 2024, July, 31 in this case. Italian wine producers have made wine sparkling of over 1.08 billion of bottles, marking a decrease by 0.5%. This is a clear indication of an in-optimal health sector finding confirmation in Istat data about exports from January to July 2024, registering a total of 1.297 billion euros, marking a growth by 7% compared to the same period in 2023, and by 213% compared to 2014 (always January-July). The only flaw is that, this year, to the increase in value, an in percentage higher increase in volume corresponded, and therefore, a small decrease in value of the bottle, today at 5.69 euros, last year at 5.87 euros.”
Focus - Le “Cinque Sfere” by “Sparkle” 2025
Piedmont
Alta Langa Blanc’d Blanc Brut 2018 - Giulio Cocchi
Alta Langa TotoCorde Brut 2018 - Giulio Cocchi
Alta Langa Riserva Zero 140 Pas Dosé 2010 - Enrico Serafino
Alta Langa Riserva Zero Pas Dosé 2018 - Enrico Serafino
Alta Langa Riserva Cuvée 60 Mesi Brut 2013 - Gancia
Soldati La Scolca D’Antan Brut 2012 - La Scolca
Soldati La Scolca D’Antan Rosé Brut 2012 - La Scolca
Lombardy
Franciacorta Satèn Edizione 2020 - Barone Pizzini
Franciacorta Pas Operé Extra Brut 2018 - Bellavista
Franciacorta Riserva Palazzo Lana Extrême Extra Brut 2013 - Guido Berlucchi
Franciacorta Rosé Extra Brut 2020 - Bosio
Franciacorta Riserva Cuvée Annamaria Clementi Dosage Zéro 2015 - Ca’ del Bosco
Franciacorta Riserva Cuvée Annamaria Clementi Rosé Extra Brut 2014 - Ca’ del Bosco
Franciacorta Riserva Vintage Collection Dosage Zéro Noir 2015 - Ca’ del Bosco
Franciacorta Nero Zero 2019 - Colline della Stella
Franciacorta Blau Blanc de Noir Extra Brut 2016 - Corte Aura
Franciacorta Riserva Raramè Dosaggio Zero 2012 - Corte Aura
Franciacorta Rosé Brut - Corte Fusia
Franciacorta Le Millèsimé Brut 2015 - Derbusco Cives
Franciacorta Riserva 33 Non Dosato 2016 - Ferghettina
Franciacorta Riserva Extra Brut 2016 - Ferghettina
Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Freccianera Fratelli Berlucchi
Franciacorta Riserva Capitolo II Dosaggio Zero 2016 - Le Vedute
Franciacorta Superno Dosaggio Zero 2016 - Marzaghe
Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Mirabella
Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Mosnel
Franciacorta Riserva Villa Crespia Millè Brut 2014 - Muratori
Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Tenuta Ambrosini
Franciacorta Ricciolina Satèn - Terre d’Aemòr
Franciacorta Rosé Extra Brut 2020 - Terre d’Aemòr
Franciacorta Comarì del Salem Extra Brut 2017 - Uberti
Franciacorta Dequinque Cuvée 15 Vendemmie Extra Brut - Uberti
Franciacorta Magnificentia Satèn 2020 - Uberti
Franciacorta Cuvette Brut 2019 - Villa Franciacorta
Franciacorta Diamant Pas Dosé 2019 - Villa Franciacorta
Franciacorta Riserva Nobile Alessandro Bianchi Rna 15 anni Extra Brut 2007 - Villa Franciacorta
Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Riva Rinetti Pas Dosé 2019 - Calatroni
Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Dasdòt Pas Dosé 2019 - Fradé
Lugana Brut Nature 2013 - Perla del Garda
Mattia Vezzola Grande Annata Brut 2018 - Costaripa
Trentino
Trento Riserva Collezione Luciano Lunelli Rosé Brut 2009 - Abate Nero
Trento Riserva Graal Brut 2017 - Altemasi
Trento Brut - Balter
Trento Riserva Pas Dosé 2017 - Balter
Trento Riserva 907 Extra Brut 2018 - Cantina di Isera
Trento Riserva Brezza Riva Pas Dosé 2019 - Cantina di Riva
Trento R Rosé Brut - Cantina Rotaliana
Trento Riserva R Brut 2016 - Cantina Rotaliana
Trento Riserva OroRosso Dosaggio Zero 2018 - Cembra Cantina di Montagna
Trento 1673 Rosé Brut 2017 - Cesarini Sforza
Trento Riserva Lunelli Extra Brut 2016 - Ferrari
Trento Riserva Masnen-Vignal Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2019 - Klinger
Trento Riserva del Fondatore 976 Brut 2013 - Letrari
Trento Riserva Dosaggio Zero 2019 - Maso Martis
Trento Brut Nature 2018 - Moser
Trento Riserva Tracce Extra Brut 2016 - Moser
Trento Riserva Flavio Brut 2016 - Rotari
Trento Maso Nero Dosaggio Zero 2019 - Zeni
Trento Riserva Maso Nero Extra Brut 2017 - Zeni
South Tyrol
Alto Adige Riserva Extra Brut 2018 - Arunda
Alto Adige Riserva 600 Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2018 - Cantina Kurtatsch
Alto Adige Riserva 1919 Extra Brut 2018 - Kettmeir
Veneto
Asolo Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry 2023 - Commendator Pozzobon Rosalio
Valdobbiadene Rive di Colbertaldo Vigneto Giardino Asciutto 2023 - Adami
Valdobbiadene Rive di Santo Stefano Dirupo Nazzareno Pola Etichetta del Fondatore Extra Dry 2023 - Andreola
Valdobbiadene Rive di Soligo Mas de Fer Extra Dry 2023 - Andreola
Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2023 - Andreola
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rive di Soligo Extra Brut 2023 - BiancaVigna
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore BandaRossa Vigna di Collagù Extra Dry 2023 - Bortolomiol
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Ius Naturae Brut 2023 - Bortolomiol
Valdobbiadene Coste di Mezzodì Dry 2023 - Col Vetoraz
Valdobbiadene Rive di Vidor Tittoni Dry (2013-2014-2021-2023) - La Tordera
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Cruner Dry - Le Colture
Conegliano Valdobbiadene 20.10 Extra Dry 2023 - Le Manzane
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry 2023 - Rebuli
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rive di Farrò Particella 232 Extra Brut 2023 - Sorelle Bronca
Lessini Durello Riserva Amedeo Evolution Pas Dosé 2012 - Ca’ Rugate
Lessini Durello Riserva Amedeo Pas Dosé 2018 - Ca’ Rugate
Friuli-Venezia Giulia
Dom Jurosa Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2018 - Lis Neris
Tuscany
Bolle di Borro Rosé Brut 2018 - Il Borro
Lazio
Alarosa Brut - Vigne del Patrimonio
The Abruzzi
Nicola Di Sipio Brut - Di Sipio
Brut - Marramiero
Rosé Brut - Marramiero
Puglia
Daunia Bombino Bianco RN Brut 2019 - d’Araprì
Gianfranco Fino Rosato Dosaggio Zero 2019 - Gianfranco Fino
Sicily
Etna Gaudensius Blanc de Noir Brut - Firriato
Copyright © 2000/2024
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2024