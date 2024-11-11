Ca’ del Bosco, Villa Franciacorta, Uberti and Andreola: the tops of “Five Spheres” by “Sparkle” 2025

From Ca’ del Bosco to Villa Franciacorta and Uberti, in Franciacorta, which is also the most awarded denomination, up to Andreola in Valdobbiadene: these are the multi-award winners of Italian sparkling wine, the wineries which conquered the highest number of “Five Spheres”, three each, in 2025 “Sparkle” guide, edition No. 23, dedicated to the best Italian dry sparkling wines, and edited by historical newspaper of food and wine “Cucina & Vini”. The labels that obtained the important recognition are 87 (they were 91 in the last edition), amongst the 936 on the guide, produced by the best Italian wine companies (and which will be protagonists of the award ceremony on November 30 at The Westin Excelsior Hotel in Rome). The most represented region is Lombardy, thanks to 33 received recognitions., 29 with Franciacorta Docg, and two with Oltrepò Pavese; Trentino follows with 19 recognitions, all Trento Doc, whilst, to complete the podium, with 16 awards, there is Veneto, thanks mainly to 13 Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, but also to 2 Lessini Durello Doc, and to one Asolo Prosecco Superiore Docg. At the bottom of the podium, there is Piedmont (7), preceding South Tyrol (3), the Abruzzi (3), and Puglia (2), with Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Lazio and Sicily which conquered “Five Spheres” with a label each.

“At this point, our wine tastings affirmed Francesco D’Agostino, editor of the guide - are limited to summer period, and to the first part of autumn. Also this indicates the quality increase of Italian sparkling wine. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for a longer time since the time of the bottling (in the case of wines realized with Charmat Method), or that of disgorgement (for Classic Method) compared to what happened ten years ago. Not only, today, they are wines capable of maintaining their quality in bottle for years. At the end of our research and selection work, we need to confront data, with declarations of sparkling wine production by Italian wine producers, and collected by Icqrf for every wine vintage, from 2023, August, 1 to 2024, July, 31 in this case. Italian wine producers have made wine sparkling of over 1.08 billion of bottles, marking a decrease by 0.5%. This is a clear indication of an in-optimal health sector finding confirmation in Istat data about exports from January to July 2024, registering a total of 1.297 billion euros, marking a growth by 7% compared to the same period in 2023, and by 213% compared to 2014 (always January-July). The only flaw is that, this year, to the increase in value, an in percentage higher increase in volume corresponded, and therefore, a small decrease in value of the bottle, today at 5.69 euros, last year at 5.87 euros.”

Focus - Le “Cinque Sfere” by “Sparkle” 2025

Piedmont

Alta Langa Blanc’d Blanc Brut 2018 - Giulio Cocchi

Alta Langa TotoCorde Brut 2018 - Giulio Cocchi

Alta Langa Riserva Zero 140 Pas Dosé 2010 - Enrico Serafino

Alta Langa Riserva Zero Pas Dosé 2018 - Enrico Serafino

Alta Langa Riserva Cuvée 60 Mesi Brut 2013 - Gancia

Soldati La Scolca D’Antan Brut 2012 - La Scolca

Soldati La Scolca D’Antan Rosé Brut 2012 - La Scolca

Lombardy

Franciacorta Satèn Edizione 2020 - Barone Pizzini

Franciacorta Pas Operé Extra Brut 2018 - Bellavista

Franciacorta Riserva Palazzo Lana Extrême Extra Brut 2013 - Guido Berlucchi

Franciacorta Rosé Extra Brut 2020 - Bosio

Franciacorta Riserva Cuvée Annamaria Clementi Dosage Zéro 2015 - Ca’ del Bosco

Franciacorta Riserva Cuvée Annamaria Clementi Rosé Extra Brut 2014 - Ca’ del Bosco

Franciacorta Riserva Vintage Collection Dosage Zéro Noir 2015 - Ca’ del Bosco

Franciacorta Nero Zero 2019 - Colline della Stella

Franciacorta Blau Blanc de Noir Extra Brut 2016 - Corte Aura

Franciacorta Riserva Raramè Dosaggio Zero 2012 - Corte Aura

Franciacorta Rosé Brut - Corte Fusia

Franciacorta Le Millèsimé Brut 2015 - Derbusco Cives

Franciacorta Riserva 33 Non Dosato 2016 - Ferghettina

Franciacorta Riserva Extra Brut 2016 - Ferghettina

Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Freccianera Fratelli Berlucchi

Franciacorta Riserva Capitolo II Dosaggio Zero 2016 - Le Vedute

Franciacorta Superno Dosaggio Zero 2016 - Marzaghe

Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Mirabella

Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Mosnel

Franciacorta Riserva Villa Crespia Millè Brut 2014 - Muratori

Franciacorta Satèn 2020 - Tenuta Ambrosini

Franciacorta Ricciolina Satèn - Terre d’Aemòr

Franciacorta Rosé Extra Brut 2020 - Terre d’Aemòr

Franciacorta Comarì del Salem Extra Brut 2017 - Uberti

Franciacorta Dequinque Cuvée 15 Vendemmie Extra Brut - Uberti

Franciacorta Magnificentia Satèn 2020 - Uberti

Franciacorta Cuvette Brut 2019 - Villa Franciacorta

Franciacorta Diamant Pas Dosé 2019 - Villa Franciacorta

Franciacorta Riserva Nobile Alessandro Bianchi Rna 15 anni Extra Brut 2007 - Villa Franciacorta

Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Riva Rinetti Pas Dosé 2019 - Calatroni

Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Dasdòt Pas Dosé 2019 - Fradé

Lugana Brut Nature 2013 - Perla del Garda

Mattia Vezzola Grande Annata Brut 2018 - Costaripa

Trentino

Trento Riserva Collezione Luciano Lunelli Rosé Brut 2009 - Abate Nero

Trento Riserva Graal Brut 2017 - Altemasi

Trento Brut - Balter

Trento Riserva Pas Dosé 2017 - Balter

Trento Riserva 907 Extra Brut 2018 - Cantina di Isera

Trento Riserva Brezza Riva Pas Dosé 2019 - Cantina di Riva

Trento R Rosé Brut - Cantina Rotaliana

Trento Riserva R Brut 2016 - Cantina Rotaliana

Trento Riserva OroRosso Dosaggio Zero 2018 - Cembra Cantina di Montagna

Trento 1673 Rosé Brut 2017 - Cesarini Sforza

Trento Riserva Lunelli Extra Brut 2016 - Ferrari

Trento Riserva Masnen-Vignal Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2019 - Klinger

Trento Riserva del Fondatore 976 Brut 2013 - Letrari

Trento Riserva Dosaggio Zero 2019 - Maso Martis

Trento Brut Nature 2018 - Moser

Trento Riserva Tracce Extra Brut 2016 - Moser

Trento Riserva Flavio Brut 2016 - Rotari

Trento Maso Nero Dosaggio Zero 2019 - Zeni

Trento Riserva Maso Nero Extra Brut 2017 - Zeni

South Tyrol

Alto Adige Riserva Extra Brut 2018 - Arunda

Alto Adige Riserva 600 Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2018 - Cantina Kurtatsch

Alto Adige Riserva 1919 Extra Brut 2018 - Kettmeir

Veneto

Asolo Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry 2023 - Commendator Pozzobon Rosalio

Valdobbiadene Rive di Colbertaldo Vigneto Giardino Asciutto 2023 - Adami

Valdobbiadene Rive di Santo Stefano Dirupo Nazzareno Pola Etichetta del Fondatore Extra Dry 2023 - Andreola

Valdobbiadene Rive di Soligo Mas de Fer Extra Dry 2023 - Andreola

Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2023 - Andreola

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rive di Soligo Extra Brut 2023 - BiancaVigna

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore BandaRossa Vigna di Collagù Extra Dry 2023 - Bortolomiol

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Ius Naturae Brut 2023 - Bortolomiol

Valdobbiadene Coste di Mezzodì Dry 2023 - Col Vetoraz

Valdobbiadene Rive di Vidor Tittoni Dry (2013-2014-2021-2023) - La Tordera

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Cruner Dry - Le Colture

Conegliano Valdobbiadene 20.10 Extra Dry 2023 - Le Manzane

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry 2023 - Rebuli

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Rive di Farrò Particella 232 Extra Brut 2023 - Sorelle Bronca

Lessini Durello Riserva Amedeo Evolution Pas Dosé 2012 - Ca’ Rugate

Lessini Durello Riserva Amedeo Pas Dosé 2018 - Ca’ Rugate

Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Dom Jurosa Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut 2018 - Lis Neris

Tuscany

Bolle di Borro Rosé Brut 2018 - Il Borro

Lazio

Alarosa Brut - Vigne del Patrimonio

The Abruzzi

Nicola Di Sipio Brut - Di Sipio

Brut - Marramiero

Rosé Brut - Marramiero

Puglia

Daunia Bombino Bianco RN Brut 2019 - d’Araprì

Gianfranco Fino Rosato Dosaggio Zero 2019 - Gianfranco Fino

Sicily

Etna Gaudensius Blanc de Noir Brut - Firriato

