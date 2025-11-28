Calamity, a concrete help to Collio: the Consortium opens a checking account for donations

The images from the last days will remain imprinted in the memory of Collio for a long time: the relentless rain, the landslides, the houses swept away, the wounded vineyards, the broken roads. A wave of bad weather that, in addition to causing two victims, the greatest tragedy, also struck the world of wine in an important region that makes the uniqueness of its landscape one of its strengths and distinctive features. In front of this sudden wound, Consorzio di tutela dei Vini Collio - the Collio Wine Protection Consortium has decided to open a dedicated checking account for the disaster to support those who have lost vineyards, work, homes, and in some cases, memories of a lifetime. A direct, immediate, transparent aid, entirely destined for the affected realities. “The damage after the disaster that hit us is catastrophic. In one night, 300 mm of rain fell—a fifth of the rainfall of an entire year. The hardest-hit areas were the municipalities of Cormons and Dolegna del Collio: in the first, the hamlet of Brazzano was partly swept away by a large landslide which destroyed several homes and, unfortunately, caused two deaths”, explains president of the Consortium Luca Raccaro. “Two wineries were completely evacuated, and one of them - caught in the collapse of the mountain - suffered severe damage to its home and winery. There is also extensive damage to vineyards, due to landslides and flooding caused by the enormous volume of water flowing into ditches. The overflow of the Judrio River flooded numerous cellars and homes, especially in the municipality of Dolegna, where some vineyards were swept away and completely destroyed. To this day, many roads remain closed due to landslide damage. If, on the one hand, these events remind us how powerless humans are against the forces of nature, on the other hand, they bring us closer together. There have been countless demonstrations of affection and solidarity from those who experienced the situation firsthand, but also from people on the other side of the world. And this, despite the trauma, gives us hope for tomorrow”, concludes Raccaro.

In this difficult context, the event “EnJoy Collio Experience”, scheduled for December 13th at Villa Attems, will not just be a convivial gathering this year, but a symbolic embrace of the entire territory: “on December 13, we will meet for the EnJoy Collio Experience, and it will be a different moment from previous years - explains director of the Collio Wine Consortium, Lavinia Zamaro - it will be a way to look each other in the eye, to come together, to show our closeness to those who have lived through difficult days. We feel a strong need to create a space where Collio can breathe together, regain strength, and remember that even in the toughest trials, we are a united community. We want this evening to be a gesture of hope”.

