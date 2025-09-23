“Champagne Experience” 2025 by Excellence Sidi debuts at BolognaFiere (October, 5-6)

For every 100 bottles of Champagne consumed worldwide, over 5 are uncorked in Italy. That’s because, for years, Italy has ranked among the top markets for France’s prestigious sparkling wine, fifth place, to be precise, in 2024, with 8.4 million bottles imported, for a value of 235 million euros (data: Comité Champagne). Many of these bottles reach Italian restaurants and locals through the distributors of Excellence Sidi, an organization headed by Luca Cuzziol, which brings together 21 of the most representative and prestigious import and distribution companies nationwide (from Sagna to Gruppo Meregalli, from Cuzziol GrandiVini to Pellegrini, from Balan to Sarzi Amadè, from Vino & Design to Teatro del Vino, from Proposta Vini to Bolis, from Les Caves de Pyrene to Premium Wine Selection PWS, from Ghilardi Selezioni to Visconti43, from Première to AGB Selezione, from Philarmonica to Spirits & Colori, from ViteVini to Apoteca, to Ceretto Terroirs), which, in 2024, generated a combined turnover of 327.4 million euros with over 2,045 agents operating across the country, and more than 2,185 distributed companies, two out of three of which are foreign. And, they are now preparing for one of their main events, i.e. “Champagne Experience” 2025, taking place on October 5th and 6th, for the first time (after many editions in Modena) in Bologna. With BolognaFiere, which, through its partnership with Excellence Sidi for Champagne, adds to its collaborations that of Slow Wine and Slow Food for the Slow Wine Fair and Sana Food (held simultaneously in Bologna from February 22nd to 24th, 2026), and with Fivi - Italian Federation of Independent Winemakers (which hosts its most important event, the Wine Market, at BolognaFiere, also scheduled for November 15th-17th, 2025). BolognaFiere is also investing in the American company United Experience, launching three international events in London, Vietnam, and Mexico in 2026 under the Wine Experience brand demonstrating its growing confidence in the wine sector.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Champagne and the largest event in Italy dedicated to French sparkling wine (now in its edition No. 8 in total), featuring over 700 labels, numerous tastings, and masterclasses. For the first time, it will be held in the city of the Two Towers, on October 5th and 6th, and was presented today at the presence of Luca Cuzziol, president of Excellence Sidi; Daniele Ara, Bologna’s Agriculture councillor; Pietro Pellegrini, vicepresident of Excellence Sidi; Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere; and Giancarlo Tonelli, director of Confcommercio-Ascom, along with the Excellence Sidi Board of Directors: Andrea Montanaro, Leonardo Sagna, and Alessandro Sarzi Amadè. “The 2025 edition, which, less than two weeks before its opening, has already seen a 20% increase in ticket sales compared to 2024, will place even greater emphasis on the HoReCa sector, with a tailor-made offering for industry professionals. For several weeks now, an off-site program has been underway, featuring content and initiatives leading up to “Champagne Experience”, designed for high-end restaurants, hotels, and catering”, explains a note.

“We are finalizing the last details and will soon be ready to welcome the many professionals and enthusiasts already registered - affirmed Luca Cuzziol, President of Excellence Sidi - the move from Modena to Bologna marks a natural evolution for an event that continues to grow, and is increasingly central to the HoReCa sector: the new venue, easily accessible and well-equipped, allows us to offer an even more functional and welcoming experience. There is also great anticipation for the masterclasses, which return as a key educational feature of the event: seats are nearly sold out, confirming the strong interest in high-quality content and top-level speakers”, concluded Cuzziol.

“We are proud to host “Champagne Experience” 2025 at BolognaFiere, the largest Italian event dedicated to Champagne, featuring 700 labels available for tasting - declared Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere - this event strengthens the role of our exhibition center as an international platform for wine and agri-food. Bologna thus confirms itself as a key destination for high-quality food & beverage events, capable of attracting professionals, enthusiasts, and an international audience, generating value for businesses and the territory”.

“Champagne Experience” 2025, continues Excellence Sidi, will offer a unique opportunity to deepen knowledge of the Champagne world, thanks to the presence of just over 700 labels available for tasting, representing 145 producers, including historic maisons and small vignerons. The tasting stations will be organized, as usual, by geographical area, corresponding to the different Champagne production zones - Montagne de Reims, Vallée de la Marne, Côte des Blancs, Côte des Bar - as well as a dedicated area for the “classic maisons”. Among the highlights, there will also be the official “Champagne Experience” glass, specially screen-printed for the occasion. For enthusiasts, there will be numerous high-level masterclasses led by industry professionals, offering insights into the unique characteristics of the Champagne terroir. These include sommelier Luca Boccoli, educator, wine communicator, and selector, and Alberto Lupetti, professional journalist and one of the leading Champagne experts: the program kicks off on October, 5th with “Oltre i colori, Champagne al buio” - “Beyond Colors: Champagne in the Dark,” a tasting led by Luca Boccoli. This will be followed by “I grandi formati” - “Large Formats,” guided by Alberto Lupetti, featuring a comparison between Champagne in magnum and jéroboam formats. On October, 6th, the masterclass “Spécial Club: è veramente speciale?” - “Spécial Club: Is It Really Special?” will be held, paired with caviar tasting. And, still with Alberto Lupetti, there will be “Dal Bianco al Rosa” - “From White to Rosé,” a session dedicated to the production philosophy of several major maisons. Additionally, there will be “sponsor classes” organized by the partners of “Champagne Experience”, focusing not only on Champagne but also on outstanding products from the Emilia region, in collaboration with Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano, Consorzio del Lambrusco, and Champagne de Vignerons.

