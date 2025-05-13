“Communicate responsible consumption” of wine and alcohol: young people talk to young people

“Out of home” beverage market, in Italy, is worth over 100 billion euros in consumption, and young people from 23 to 34 years old represent 20% in value. Among their tastes, when talking about alcoholic beverages, the favorite ones are cocktail and spirits (24%), other alcoholic beverages (18%), beer (17%), and, only after, sparkling wines (16%) and still wine (13%) come. And, when talking about wine, in particular, young people prefer drinking with friends, in family, and, in the end, with the partner, preferring, in the order, sparkling and white wines, therefore red wines, and, lastly, rosé wines. With price and sustainability which are the first choice drivers (which, 95% of them make it autonomously, while only 5% asks for advice to restaurant owners and baristas), in front of the vineyard, while food pairing and territory of origin come next to the criteria which count according to them. And, with more than 40% who declares to be interested in trying no or low-alcohol wines (data: TradeLab by Federvini). Therefore, young people who have a different approach to wine, as often said, compared to previous generations, and who are also the most entitled to talk to their peers about important concepts, such as that of moderate and responsible drinking. A reflection from which the initiative “Comunicare il consumo responsabile” - “Communicate responsible consumption” arises, promoted by Federvini, in collaboration with Università Sapienza di Roma, Università degli Studi della Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, Università degli Studi di Firenze, and Università degli Studi di Verona, which, today, in Rome, awarded the best planning abilities of students of the four academies (“Cheers and Chilli” by Davide Giliberti, Bruno Daniele and Stefania Faella of Università Vanvitelli, “La vera arte è bere con saggezza. Assaparola” - “The real art is to drink with wisdom. Assaparola” by Linda Tioniaccini, Leonardo Selmi, Chiara Pisaneschi, Sara Lucchesi, and Costanza Lazzizzera for the University of Florence, “Il gusto dell’equilibrio” - “The taste of balance” by Arianna Ottati, Flavia Morrichetti, and Martina Madeo for Università Sapienza di Roma, and “Bevi con la testa, gusta con il cuore” - “Drink with head, taste with hearth” by Chiara Zanato and Ludovica Milan for the University of Verona), among which, then, will be selected that which represent Italy at the final of the European contest scheduled for November, 19th, in Brussels, promoted in collaboration with European organizations of reference, to which also universities of France, Germany, and Spain, will take part in.

“Federvini has always attributed great importance to this initiative”, affirmed president Federvini Micaela Pallini, explaining that “investing in the dialogue with young people through structured and collaborating paths with the academic world means to actively contribute to the widespread of a culture of aware consumption basing on information, and individual responsibility. The presented projects show how the new generations are ready to interpret these themes with maturity, creativity, and civic sense”.

“Initiatives like these show how our sector is ready to play its role working with the new generations to spread the education towards values of awareness and moderation - declared Cristina Mariani May, Ceo Banfi Wines Usa, headquarters driving also Banfi, one of the most important companies in Italy, and of the territory of Brunello di Montalcino - projects like these are the best answer to reaffirm the positive role on a global scale, must continue in this direction”.

According to professor Alberto Mattiacci, scientific responsible of project “Comunicare il consumo responsabile” - “Communicate responsible consumption”, and full professor of Economics and Business Management at Università La Sapienza di Roma, the initiative represents “a virtuous example of synergy between academy and business world, in which students deal with a concrete challenge, and become active protagonists of a process of social communication”.

“Translate the concept of responsibility into an accessible, captivating, and authentic language is an exercise with a great educational value. Guys showed to be apple to conjugate sensitiveness and innovation with extraordinary effectiveness”, added professor Enrico Bonetti, full professor of Marketing at Università Luigi Vanvitelli.

Professor Raffaele Donvito, professor of Marketing and Business Internationalization and Lab Retail Marketing of the University of Florence underlined the impact of the initiative affirming that “involve young people in projects of social communication means to stimulate a new generation of aware experts, capable of conveying positive values positive values through contemporary narrative codes”.

Professor Paola Signori, full professor in Economics and Business Management at the University of Verona concluded, in the end, by observing that “the quality and maturity of the projects show how responsible consumption can be communicated with a language close to young people generating messages capable of triggering authentic and long-lasting reflections”.

In addition to president Federvini Micaela Pallini, at the cerimony, many representatives of academic and productive institutional world took part in, including Maria Alessandra Gallone, managing director of the Ministry of University and Research for innovation and sustainability policies, Marco Bruschini, director Communication, Promotion, and Valorization of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forests, Ugo Della Marta, general director for Hygiene and food safety, and nutrition of the Ministry of Health, Alberto Marinelli, director of Department CoRiS at Sapienza, and Rodolfo Maralli, president Banfi Wines, and professor of Marketing Planning at Università La Sapienza di Roma.

