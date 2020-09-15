Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, Italy on the podium (with 363 award-winning wines)

The great world wine contests go on, despite the pandemic. And so, if in recent days the flattering results of “Mundus Vini” have arrived, with Italy at the top, now to issue its verdicts is also the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, staged in recent days in Brno, Czech Republic (while the appointment to 2021 is for May in China, in the province of Ningxia, one of the most important wine areas of China). Over 8,500 labels tasted, with Italy on the podium with 363 medals overall (including 14 Grand Gold Medals), behind France (570) and Spain (495).

With two labels awarded as “Revelation”, recognition went to wines that have achieved the highest score in seven different categories. That are the Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice Riserva 2012 of Fattoria La Vialla, from Chianti Classico, awarded as “Rivelazione internazionale vino dolce”, and the Colli Euganei Ottoman Red Reserve 2016 of Montegrande Cristofanon as “Rivelazione Italia”.

Among the Grand Gold Medals, stand out wineries such as the Sicilian Agricola G. Milazzo or the Tuscan Fattoria La Vialla, with 2 awards, and absolutely among the most awarded Italian wineries also among the Gold Medals, along with names such as Marchesi Gondi, Antonutti, Caruso & Minini, Capezzana, Beatesca, Vicchiomaggio, Mondo del Vino, Pasqua Vigneti and Cantine, Genagricola, Santa Sofia, Siddura, Tollo, Gorghi Tondi, Alessandro di Camporeale, La Collina dei Ciliegi, Schenk Italia, Casale del Giglio, Agricoltori del Chianti Geografico (Piccini), Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, Cantina Orsogna, Cantine Ermes and Cantine Velenosi, just to name a few.

Focus - The Grand Gold Medals of Italy at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2020

Irpinia Eremo San Quirico 2016 - Società Agricola Nativ

Vigneti delle Dolomiti Reboro 2015 - Azienda Agricola Fratelli Pisoni

Toscana M 2015 - La Querce di Massimo Marchi e C

Garda Ultimo Garda Classico Rosso 2015 - Citari

Piave Gelsaia Malanotte Docg 2016 - Cecchetto

Collie Euganei Ottomano Rosso Riserva 2016 - Az. Agr. Montegrande Cristofanon

Veneto Podere Roverat Hombra Sporca 2016 - Podere Roverat Società Agricola

Francicorta Boschedòr Extra Brut Millesimato 2013 - Società Agricola Bosio

Sicilia Igt Selezione di Famiglia Bianco Grande Cuvée 2008 - Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo

Federico II Rex Sicilie Brut 2011 - Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo

Cannonau di Sardegna Viniola 2015 Riserva - Cantina Dorgali

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Nican 2010 - Cantina Orsogna

Vin Santo del Chianti Occhio di Pernice 2013 - Fattoria La Vialla

Vin Santo del Chianti Occhio di Pernice Riserva 2012 - Fattoria La Vialla

