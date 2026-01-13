Consumption drop, growth in No-Lo, auctions, wine tourism, resistant grape varieties: wine in 2026

A decline in consumption which is expected to continue, but also the qualitative growth of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic wines, with increasing interest from producers. And again, the ongoing rise of wine auctions, new resistant grape varieties ready to become “mainstream”, and Millennials driving wine tourism with its new trends. These are the five predictions for 2026 from the “crystal ball” of Robb Report, one of the world most famous editorial brands for luxury and lifestyle.

It starts with bad, though not entirely unexpected, news: “with declining consumption, the wine industry will continue to struggle with sales and relevance”. Older consumers are drinking less or have stopped to do that, while younger generations are not embracing wine the way Baby Boomers and Generation X did, causing significant drops in demand. This crisis is also evident in the phenomenon of vineyard uprooting, from France to California, and tariffs, with “related price increases on a product facing an identity crisis not encouraging consumers to drink more wine”. Clues about future wine lovers? “Younger wine drinkers are favoring premium wines over cheap, low-end bottles, appreciating authenticity and sustainability. That is why high-end brands focusing on younger demographics will come out on top”.

The No-Lo wine chapter. According to Robb Report, “they continue to grow, thanks to innovative producers who recognize the potential of both categories”, i.e. wine production and low- or zero-alcohol wines. Success stories in the U.S. and beyond are mentioned, such as “pioneer” Rachel Martin, owner of Oceano Wines, and Julien Fayard, originally from Bordeaux and now one of Napa Valley leading winemakers with Les Vins Julien (Lvj), a reality launched in 2021 to explore the low-alcohol trend. Avoiding dealcoholization processes, Fayard works with local growers to source grapes which deliver full flavor while keeping sugar levels low, resulting in reduced alcohol content. Even a market leader like French Bloom, the premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine brand owned by Lvmh, is paying increasing attention to the category, as shown by its purchase of a vineyard in Limoux (about 25 hectares, ed), reflecting growing interest in non-alcoholic products and sustainability.

The auction market seems set to maintain its appeal. Robb Report notes that “several noteworthy sales in the third quarter indicate a solid auction market which will remain strong next year (2026, ed)”. Nationally, this is partly due to tariffs making locally available wine a better option than newly imported bottles, not to mention that great Bordeaux wines and Champagne continue to captivate enthusiasts. “In 2025, we saw that fine, mature wines priced correctly are generating strong interest, with a return to pre-pandemic engagement levels, such as bidding per lot”, said Nick Pegna, global head of wine and spirits at Sotheby’s, to Robb Report. Pegna also explained that many sellers are now considering sales they had postponed, “promising an exciting flow of rare wines hitting the market”.

Concerns about climate change will persist in 2026, potentially bringing to the forefront grape varieties which are currently little known but destined to grow thanks to their resistance to adverse weather and disease. It is noted that “although we all know Champagne is made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, none of us has yet tasted a Cuvée made with Voltis, a fungus-resistant hybrid currently allowed experimentally in the region and harvested for the first time. Bordeaux added several hybrids to its permitted grape varieties in 2023, including Sauvignac, Souvignier Gris, Floréal, Vidoc, and the aforementioned Voltis, all for their ability to prevent disease in increasingly hot and humid seasons. While none have yet achieved success, we are seeing numerous examples from various wine regions of high-quality Marselan, a cross between Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache which is quite resistant to extreme heat and pests. In southern Italy, the nearly forgotten Perricone grape is making a comeback thanks to its ability to thrive in hot, dry conditions, while on Spain Mediterranean coast, almost extinct varieties like Forcada and Pirene are returning to prominence thanks to the efforts of Torres family”.

Wine tourism will also continue to grow, driven by the enthusiasm and curiosity of younger generations. In particular, overseas, “the focus of Millennials on authenticity and experience is making its way into wine regions, where new tourism offerings will target this increasingly affluent and travel-savvy demographic. Having surpassed Baby Boomers as the largest generation of wine consumers in America, the purchasing power of Millenials will be reflected in wine regions, with tastings and culinary options tailored to this group. Adding to this, Deloitte predicts that spending on experiences will increase by 16% compared to last year, so we can expect to see more high-end culinary offerings beyond simple tastings”.

