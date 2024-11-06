Donald Trump will be Usa president again. And (also) the world of wine asks itself about the future

“I am the 47th Usa president. We will stop wars. It will be the golden age for the Usa”. In this way, Donald Trump communicated, who triumphed at Usa elections for Republicans, and who, in the next weeks, will be back at White House. An election, that, obviously, will have consequences in many fields and along many international routes, at which all the world looks. And, with its peculiar perspective, Italian wine looks at it. And that, all in all, Trump did great during its first presidency, with tricolor bottles “saved” by imposed duties to European, and particularly French productions at 25%, in the longstanding debate between Airbus and Boeing. However, these duties were imposed on many other Made in Italy food farming products, and never removed formally, but only “frozen” until 2026, during the negotiations between the Eu guided by Von Der Lyen, and the Usa guided by Biden. It is factual data that, Donald Trump (whose family is also wine producer with Trump Winery, located in Virginia, and managed by son Eric, ed), threatened new duties, between 10% and 20% on many European products and not only, in order to protect American industrial production. It remains to be seen whether this promise becomes reality, but it is anything but improbable. And maybe, in the uncertainty of future, we can assist to a rush of orders by importers, in these last months of the year (despite a not brilliant wine market), to avoid possible problems with higher wine costs (difficult to dump onto the markets today), as already happened in the past, in a perspective, that worries operators very much). During the first mandate of Trump, lasted since 2017, January 20th to 2021, January 20th, Italian wine’s importations to the Usa (Istat data) reached 1.4 billion euros in 2017, then they increased to 1.46 in 2018, to 1.53 in 2019, decreased to 1.45 in 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic, and then they exploded again and overcame 1.7 billion euros at the end of 2021, the first year of Biden presidency, but also the year in which the world began to exit from the pandemic. Then, also due to the inflation. Values increased even more, reaching 1.85 billion euros in 2022, and then they settled at 1.76 in 2023 with Italian wine, which, in 2024, aims at a new record, registering a +7% in the first 7 months of the year. But, since 2025,a new page will be opened, in an in turmoil and ever-changing world scenario, with the Usa of Trump, which wants to find a centrality which was lost partially, mainly compared with China. A scenario, which needs to be entirely decoded and imagined, at any level. And also for Italian wine, for which Usa market is simply indispensable and vital.

Copyright © 2000/2024