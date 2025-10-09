Dreamy wines and experiences auctioned off at Sotheby’s for Foundation of Cité du Vin of Bordeaux

From a rehoboam (6 liters) of Grange Imperial 2008 by Penfolds, one of only six produced in a vintage which received 100 points from both “Wine Advocate” and “Wine Spectator” (with a starting bid of 24,000-35,000 euros) at“Collezione Cité du Vin 1855-2025 - Sulle orme di Thomas Jefferson” - “Cité du Vin 1855-2025 Collection - In the footsteps of Thomas Jefferson”, created to celebrate the anniversary No. 170 of the legendary Bordeaux classification established by Napoleon III for the Paris Universal Exhibition, and the birthday No. 10 of Cité du Vin. This collection includes 88 bottles, one for each Cru from Médoc and Sauternes (86 from the 2016 vintage and 2 from 2020), along with a three-day experience in Bordeaux with free transfers, private tours, tastings, exclusive lunches and dinners at the region’s most renowned estates (including Château Batailley, Pontet-Canet, Cos d’Estournel, Giscours, Mouton Rothschild, de Malle, and d’Yquem), in addition to three nights in a prestigious château from the 1855 Classification for four guests (2 couples). Each bottle in the lot features a commemorative back label and will be delivered in custom hand-engraved wooden cases by La Caisserie du Bazadais, along with a signed copy of the new book “1855 - Culte & cultures” curated by Nicolas Kenedi and Jean-Maurice Sacre, and with the possibility to see one’s name, as winning bidder’s inscribed on a plaque inside the Cité du Vin auditorium. Estimated starting bid? 10,000 - 20,000 euros. And, still: from three magnums of Pomerol vintages 2007, 2009, and 2011 by Petrus (18,000-35,000 euros) to a “Wine and Dine Experience” which includes a jeroboam of Pomerol 2018 by Château Le Pin, a private visit and tasting followed by lunch for four with the owners at the estate, plus four complimentary entries to visit the Cité du Vin (starting bid 15,000-30,000 euros).

From 9 magnums by Domaine Clarence Dillon 2016 (one from each estate: Haut-Brion, La Mission Haut-Brion, Haut-Brion Blanc, La Mission Haut-Brion Blanc, Quintus, Le Clarence de Haut-Brion, La Clarté de Haut-Brion, La Chapelle de La Mission Haut-Brion, and Le Dragon de Quintus; starting bid 5,500-11,000 euros), to a jeroboam of Ornellaia 2008 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia of the Frescobaldi Group (the only Italian lot in the catalog) with a private visit and lunch or dinner at the winery in Bolgheri for six guests, hosted by a member of the estate’s team, plus six complimentary entries to the Cité du Vin (starting bid 4,000-8,000 euros). These are just some of the top lots among the 64 total in the exceptional selection of rare bottles and “dreamy” wine experiences donated by prestigious wine brands from around the world for edition No. 3 of the online charity auction signed by Sotheby’s and Cité du Vin in Bordeaux. The auction runs until October 27th and raises funds for the “Fondation pour la Culture et les Civilisations du Vin”: all proceeds will support the Cité’s 2026 cultural program, from interactive exhibitions that welcome 400,000 annual visitors from 180 nationalities to global wine tourism projects.

“The support of buyers will allow us to continue our mission and create cultural activities that celebrate the diversity of wine heritage”, said Géraldine Thomas, Development director of Cité du Vin.

90% of the lots offer immersive experiences at some of the world’s most prestigious wine estates, including Opus One, in Napa Valley: a lot featuring a magnum of Opus One 2019 and the “Art de la Table” experience, which includes a private visit and gourmet dinner for six guests (5,000-10,000 euros). Or a magnum of Sauternes 2005 by Château d’Yquem with lunch at the estate for six people (3,000-6,000 euros), a jeroboam of Champagne Deutz 1998 by William Deutz with a tour and lunch at Maison Deutz (4,000-8,000 euros), a jeroboam of Mas La Plana 2007 by Familia Torres with a private visit to the historic winery in the heart of Penedès, followed by a tasting, lunch among the vineyards, a gourmet wine-paired dinner, and an overnight stay in a five-star hotel in Barcelona or Sitges, plus a private tour of Priorat and tasting lunch among the region’s terraced vineyards the next day (5,000-10,000 euros), in addition to a vertical of magnums of Balasto 2016, 2018, 2020 by from Uruguayan Bodega Garzón, with a private visit and tasting followed by a lunch led by world-renowned chef Francis Mallmann (1,500-3,000 euros).

