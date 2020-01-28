Each one of the large winery groups has its own distinct classic method. Bellavista joins ISWA

Around the world today, Italian sparkling wine means Prosecco, while the great Italian classic method, from Trentodoc to Franciacorta, must still make itself known to the general international public. Obviously, of course, the leading companies in their territories, which are the highest quality brands and extensively appreciated around the world, play an essential role in promotion. And, it is even better if it happens “together with” other reference names of Italian wine. Therefore, the Bellavista winery, one of the top names in Franciacorta, of the Terra Moretti Group, which has joined ISWA, the Italian Signature Wine Academy, is a very positive note, since ISWA already includes top name wineries such as Allegrini, Caprai, Feudi di San Gregorio, Fontanafredda, Frescobaldi, Masciarelli, Planeta and Villa Sandi (and which together total 300 million euros in turnover, and an export share of 80%).

In other words, then, each one of the three great “groups” promoting Italian wine around the world, boasts, besides including some of the absolute top leaders of the phenomenon Prosecco, its bubbles as well. Ca’ del Bosco, another reference name of Franciacorta, counts itself among the 19 members of the Grandi Marchi, which, in addition to the winery led by Maurizio Zanella (part of the Santa Margherita Group), includes names like Alois Lageder, Ambrogio and Giovanni Folonari Tenute, Antinori, Argiolas, Tenuta Col d’Orcia, Ca’ del Bosco, Carpenè Malvolti, Donnafugata, Gaja, Jermann, Lungarotti, Masi, Mastroberardino, Michele Chiarlo, Pio Cesare, Rivera, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta San Guido and Umani Ronchi (totaling 570 million euros in turnover and 6% in sales value of the entire Italian wine exports, ed.). Ferrari, the leading name of Trentodoc, instead, is among the standard bearers of Italy Wine Consortium, which brings together twenty-one of the most influential Italian wine names, from Castello Banfi to Bisol 1542, Cà Maiol, Cantina Mesa, Cantine Lunae, Casa Vinicola Sartori, Di Majo Norante, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari Fratelli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini (GIV), Librandi, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli, Ronchi di Manzano, Santa Margherita Wine Group , Terre de La Custodia , Terredora di Paolo, Torrevento to Zonin1821, Zaccagnini (for a total production of over 180 million bottles, 11.000 hectares of vineyards, more than 1.2 billion euros in total turnover and 10% of the entire Italian export).

This triptych of the great Italian classic method of sparkling wines, is in turn included in a triumvirate of the very top Italian wine players. Promoting it all over the world would be, therefore, as often is the case, objectively beneficial to the world of the excellent production of Italian bubbles, which is still not very well known on international markets.

