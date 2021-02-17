Elliott Erwitt’s “California Kiss”, exceptionally granted for a new Sting label

Santa Monica beach, 1950s: a couple kisses inside a car on the seashore and the image, original, romantic, spontaneous and full of emotions, just like a wine can be, is reflected by the rearview mirror, which “steals” a moment of everyday life. There is an association between stars, at the origin of “Baci sulla Bocca”, 100% Vermentino and new wine signed by Sting and Trudie Styler, vip-vigneron in the renaissance Tenuta Il Palagio 1530, the “dream” residence among the vineyards of Tuscany where the English pop star produces his wines with his wife (and the oenologist Riccardo Cotarella), in whose label there is “California Kiss”: among the most iconic black and white shots of the legendary American photographer Elliott Erwitt, dated 1955, was exceptionally granted for the bottle for “having inspired the name of the new wine to Trudie Styler”. The launch, in the 2020 vintage, in March in a limited edition, followed by a rosé and two new red wines by 2021.

