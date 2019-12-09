Farnese Wines in the desires of the great funds of world finance

Farnese Vini, one of the most important realities of Italian wine, is in the desires of the great funds of world finance. For the reality, led by Valentino Sciotti and controlled by Nb Renaissance (which, in 2016, became the majority shareholder of the group, acquiring the shares of 21 Investments of Alessandro Benetton), as reported in the newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore”, would be studying non-binding offers, from the financial group Stirling Square (a London-based company that manages assets for over 2 billion euros), from private equity-based in Uk Capvest (which collects commitments for over 4 billion euros), from the American fund Platinum (13 billion dollars of assets under management) and the Italian Epic-Equity Partners Investment Club.

On the other hand, the group, which has a turnover of around 75 million euros, has a very strong international propensity, with more than 90% of its export business (with brands such as Vini Fantini, Vesevo, Vigneti del Vulture and Cantine Cellars, among others, in regions such as Tuscany, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, and Sicily), and has always been open to financial transactions. So much so that, already in 2018, it assumed listing on the Stock Exchange.

