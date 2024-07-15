Ferruccio Ferragamo’s Tenuta Il Borro has invested in Brunello di Montalcino, acquiring Pinino

One of the most famous entrepreneurial families in Italy, in the luxury segment, has invested in the land of Brunello di Montalcino. The Ferruccio Ferragamo family Estate, Il Borro Toscana, leading company in Valdarno di Sopra, has acquired Azienda Vinicola Pinino, one of the small gems in Montalcino. The Pinino company counts 21 hectares including 16.2 hectares of vineyards (7.6 are Brunello di Montalcino, 5.4 Rosso di Montalcino and 3.1 Sant’Antimo), on the Montosoli hills, considered one of the most valuable areas in the denomination. It was a strategic transaction for Il Borro (the Estate covers 1.100 hectares of land, all organic management, including 85 hectares of organic vineyards, and top quality level hospitality in the Relais & Châteaux network), as it has allowed Borro Wines to expand their offer of fine wines, strengthening their leadership in the high-end wine sector. It is a substantial investment (the figures are confidential, but estimates are around 10-12 million euros for Il Pinino, which rumors say has been on the market for several years), for Il Borro Estate, which closed 2023 at a turnover of more than 22 million euros, +18% compared to 2022. Furthermore, "Borro Wines", a segment of the company dedicated to viticulture and oenology, registered + 20% growth compared to the previous year, and significant increases in sales on all markets, especially Asia (+54%) and Europe (+53%), and +4% on the American market, which continues to represent one of the main areas for Il Borro wines.

“We always put great enthusiasm into everything we do, and of course, in our wines, too. We have built an excellent distribution for our products”, Salvatore Ferragamo, at the helm of the company, focusing especially on the wine branch, together with his father, Ferruccio and sister, Vittoria, explained to WineNews, “and now the time has come to expand our portfolio. In Tuscany, the topmost excellent territories that come to mind immediately, are Montalcino and Bolgheri, and when the offer of Pinino in Montalcino was presented to us, we took advantage of it right away. Our desire, and aim, is to bring to Pinino what we have accomplished over the years at Borro; that is, attention to quality in every aspect, from the vineyard to winemaking, and more. Pinino is a historic company, founded in 1874. and it is also one of the founders of the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium. We will try to enhance its identity through packaging, to give this company the value it deserves”.

The investment brings know-how as well as passion, since the market now is more complex than ever. “Every year things become more complicated, products that used to sell themselves, including the very famous ones, no longer exist. There are more and more producers on the market. It is a challenging moment, and our investment also reflects a bit on these times, which are moving steadily towards consolidated companies. As entrepreneurs, we can never relax and lower our attention, not even in the luxury segment, so we follow all aspects to the best of our possibilities”.

In any case, investing also means having faith in the future. “We are enthusiastic about this acquisition because we can expand our production as well as enriching our offer with a prestigious wine such as Brunello di Montalcino, well-known and renowned throughout the world”, Ferruccio Ferragamo, president of Il Borro, commented, “it is an important economic investment for our company, and further qualifies us in terms of excellence. Our project with Il Borro Wines is aimed at guaranteeing an increasingly broader and high-quality offer of products and wines. The acquisition of Tenuta Pinino will also enrich the food and wine experience of our guests. The new products will be included in all our restaurants, starting immediately”.

