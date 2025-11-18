Finarte auction: Borgogna at the top, but also Giacomo Conterno, Sassicaia and Soldera for Italy

Burgundy at the top, with a magnum of Richebourg Grand Cru 1986 by Henri Jayer (starting bid 30,000 euros), and a bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 1996 (12,000 euros). But much Italy too: starting with Piedmont, featuring a jeroboam (3 liters) of Barolo Monfortino 2015 by Giacomo Conterno (starting bid 4,000 euros), and Tuscany with 5 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse 1986 by Soldera (estimated at 3,500 euros), and three different lots, each with 12 bottles, of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, vintages 1995, 1996, and 1997 (starting from 3,000 euros). These are just some of the “top lots” among 365 in total - 216 from Italy, 138 from France, 7 from Portugal, 2 from the United States, 1 from Spain, and 1 from Australia - featured in the Finarte Auction dedicated to collection wines, coming from passionate collectors and wine professionals, and will be auctioned off on November 27th in Rome.

Returning to France and Burgundy, the auction also includes a lot with two bottles of Cros Parantoux 1996 by Henri Jayer (with an estimate of 9,000 euros), a bottle of Richebourg Grand Cru 1985 by Henri Jayer (8,000 euros), and a vertical of 7 bottles of Château d’Yquem, vintages 1983, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, and 1995 (with the gavel starting from 1,400 euros). However, moving to Bordeaux, notable lots include a bottle of Pomerol 2007 by Château Le Pin (starting bid 2,400 euros), and, in the end, the lot including a bottle of Pomerol 1996 by Petrus (2,200 euros). Among Champagne wines, there is a lot featuring a bottle of Clos d’Ambonnay 1995 by Krug (estimated at 2,800 euros).

Returning to Italy. Next to the “top lots” of the jeroboam of Barolo Monfortino 2015 by Giacomo Conterno, the 5 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse 1986 by Soldera, and the three lots of 12 bottles of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido in different vintages, there is also a vertical of 6 bottles of Sassicaia from vintages 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 (starting bid 1,500 euros); and, still in Bolgheri, a mathusalem (6 liters) of Ornellaia 2018 by Tenuta dell’Ornellaia of the Frescobaldi Group (starting estimate 1,800 euros). The auction also includes, just to name a few more, great Italian wine labels such as Gaja (4 bottles of Barbaresco Costa Russi 1983 at 600 euros), Tenuta Greppo Biondi-Santi (6 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino 1990 at 480 euros), and French icons like Château Latour (2 bottles vintage 1964 at 500euros), Château Margaux (1 bottle vintage 1989 at 800 euros), Château Lafite Rothschild (1 bottle vintage 2020 at 1,200 euros), Château Mouton Rothschild (2 bottles vintage 1993 at 500 euros), Domaine René Engel (1 bottle of Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 1996 at 1,000 euros), Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg (1 magnum of Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2014 at 1,400 euros), and Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair (1 bottle of La Romanée Grand Cru 1996 at 1,900 euros).

Finally, a curiosity: the oldest wine in the auction? It is Portuguese, and it is a bottle of Malvasia 1875 by Barbeito (with starting bid of 800 euros).

