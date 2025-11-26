Fine wines: Industry insiders expect a recovery in 2026, Piedmont in the spotlight

The “Golden Vines Report” 2025 by Liquid Icons, surveyed the opinions of more than 830 industry professionals from over 110 Countries worldwide of the world's wine regions and territories that have the greatest growth potential for 2026. The report revealed that 15% of industry insiders did not respond, mainly due to an environment where making reliable forecasts is impossible. However, more people (46%) are relatively optimistic about the performance of fine wines in 2026 than those (39%) making negative predictions, in light of the ongoing scenario of geopolitical and macroeconomic instability. According to the survey, looking at the world's wine regions and territories that have the greatest growth potential for 2026, Piedmont leads the way overall, taking 20% of responses, ahead of Champagne (17%) and Burgundy (14%), and Tuscany is right behind them (12%). Then follow Australia (9%), California (8%), and Bordeaux (6%), while 14% of participants named other global wine regions. When asked the opposite scenario, however, that is, which regions have the greatest potential for declining, 29% of responses said Bordeaux, ahead of Burgundy and California (19% each), Champagne (12%), and Australia (10%), while very few named Tuscany (5%) and Piedmont (3%). These responses confirm the substantial and overall confidence in the potential of these two iconic regions of quality Italian wine worldwide.

The segment generally confirms historical trends, such as declining consumption in volume in favor of higher quality. The concept of “premiumization” is one of the most cited, together with growth of health food consumption, which also drives growth of low-alcohol or dealcoholized wines. There is definitely a growing demand, also in the world of fine wines, for greater sustainability in general, greater transparency, and a more active commitment from wineries in the fight against climate change. Obviously, as the most recent “en primeur” campaigns in Bordeaux have demonstrated, many people expect a further downward adjustment in prices, in relation to the large amount of product still to be placed on the market. Many people also expect further growth in the online and direct-to-consumer channel. Climate change is one of the main “topics” on the sector's agenda, while obviously the US tariffs, geopolitical crises and global economic uncertainty are the most immediate concerns. As far as wine tourism is concerned, which is becoming more and more important, it needs to offer enthusiasts more personalized, immersive as well as authentic experiences, and keep updated with the tools, language, and approaches of the younger generations.

The report also highlighted the "Academy's" "judgments" on the best wineries and the best wine writers, and included an "extended" list, compared to the 2025 awards that have been announced (here). The winner of the "Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe Award," is Weingut Egon Müller. In the top ten, there are many exceptional names of world and Italian and in the top ten, such as , in order, Vega Sicilia, Gaja, Domaine Armand Rousseau, Domaine Leroy, Krug, Domaine Leflaive, Château Latour, Giacomo Conterno, and Château Rayas. Most of these names are also on the "World's Best Fine Wine Producer Award" ranking, Vega Sicilia at number 1, ahead of Krug, Domaine Leroy, Domaine Armand Rousseau, Château Latour, Tenuta San Guido, Gaja, Weingut Egon Müller, Giacomo Conterno and Château Margaux. Italy also boasts wines on the “World’s Best Rising Star Awards”. The South African company, Mullineux & Leeu is number one on the ranking, followed by Comando G, Berry Bros. & Rudd (The Sadie Family), 4 Pierre Girardin, Gusbourne, Giulia Negri (Serradenari), Alheit Vineyards, Theo Dancer, Domaine Arnoux-Lachaux and Roagna. Italy is further represented on the “Hall of Fame Awards”, as wine writer Ian d’Agata, famous international critic and one of the most profound connoisseurs of Italian wine, is at No. 5 on the ranking, together with names of the caliber of Jean Trimbach, one of the most famous producers in Alsace, at No. 1, followed by Veronique Drouhin, at the helm of the historic Burgundy winery Joseph Drouhin, Jean-Claude Berrouet, the very famous French winemaker who for many years signed, among others, a Bordeaux colossal such as Pétrus, and Ann Colgin, one of the most famous producers in California, at Colgin.

