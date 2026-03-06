“Forbes Italia”: here the 100 “Iconic Wineries”, wineries of excellence of Italian wine

Between environmental sustainability and brand reputation, Forbes Italia, in an exclusive event at Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, has selected the 100 “Iconic Wineries” 2026, the companies shaping the future of Italian winemaking. The wineries, representing the excellence of Italian winemaking, were chosen by Cristina Mercuri, wine educator and founder of the Mercuri Wine Club, recently named the first Italian woman Master of Wine (by the Institute of Masters of Wine). The list includes, among others, Allegrini, Argiano, Argiolas, Avignonesi, Baglio di Pianetto (winner of the Contemporary Award), Banfi, Barone Pizzini, Bellavista (also receiving the Iconic Man Award with brand manager Alessandro Massano), Berlucchi, Lungarotti (also with the Iconic Woman Award to Chiara Lungarotti), Burato (Emerging Winery Award), Umani Ronchi, Ca’ del Bosco (Research & Development Award), Castelbuono “Carapace”, Castello di Vicarello (Diversity Award), Ceretto, Col di Lamo by Gianna Neri (Niche Award), Colterenzio, Contadi Castaldi, Costa Arente, Famiglia Cotarella, Cottanera, Cristo di Campobello, Di Meo (Pioneer Award), Donnafugata, Elena Walch, Ferrari Lunelli, Feudi di San Gregorio, Frescobaldi, Girolamo Russo, Kaltern, Lamole di Lamole, Le Macchiole, Lini 910 (Quality Price Ratio Award), Lunae Bosoni, Marchesi di Barolo, Marilisa Allegrini, Masciarelli, Masottina, Mazzei, Mesa, Michele Satta, Biondi Santi, Nals Margreid, Palmento Costanzo, Passopisciaro, Petra, Pietradolce, Pio Cesare, Planeta, San Leonardo (Terroir Driven Award), Sella e Mosca, St. Michael-Eppan, Tasca d’Almerita, Tenuta di Valgiano (Sustainability Award), Tenuta Podernovo at Palazzone, Tenuta Sette Ponti, Tenuta Trinoro, Velenosi, Villa Bucci, and Zenato. Among these, 11 special awards were entrusted (Baglio di Pianetto, Bellavista, Lungarotti, Burato, Ca’ del Bosco, Castello di Vicarello, Col di Lamo, Di Meo, Lini 910, San Leonardo, and Tenuta di Valgiano).

Among the special awards, Roberto Di Meo, who this summer will celebrate the anniversary No. 40 of Cantina Di Meo in Salza Irpina was given the Pioneer Award “for the pioneering vision with which he demonstrated the evolutionary potential of the great white wines of Campania, through research and refinement work which has redefined the perception of Fiano, Greco, and the native varieties of Irpinia”. Baglio di Pianetto received the Contemporary Award “for interpreting Sicily through a contemporary vision of wine, in which altitude, agronomic precision, and stylistic research converge in labels capable of expressing elegance, territorial identity, and a clear international sensibility”. Bellavista earned the Iconic Man Award with brand manager Alessandro Massano “for the managerial vision and the ability to lead with coherence and contemporary sensitivity one of the symbolic groups of Franciacorta, contributing to strengthening its qualitative positioning and authority in international markets”. Chiara Lungarotti of Lungarotti, the historic Umbrian winery, won the Iconic Woman Award “for having led with vision and authority one of the emblematic estates of Italian wine, combining family continuity, cultural sensibility, and the ability to project Umbrian identity into a contemporary and international dimension”. Burato received the Emerging Winery Award “for the ability to affirm a new production identity founded on qualitative ambition and stylistic clarity, with wines which combine contemporary sensibility with an elegance inspired by the great balances of Burgundian tradition”. Ca’ del Bosco, a Franciacorta icon, received the Research & Development Award “for its pioneering commitment to viticultural and enological research, which has contributed to redefining Franciacorta quality standards through technological innovation, continuous experimentation, and a production vision oriented toward absolute precision”. Castello di Vicarello earned the Diversity Award “for building a project which unites wine, hospitality, and culture through an international and inclusive perspective, where diverse sensibilities and complementary visions become creative value and a driving force of innovation in the contemporary narrative of Tuscany”. Col di Lamo, the Montalcino winery headed by Gianna Neri, received the Niche Award “for a deeply identity-driven and artisanal project capable of interpreting Montalcino through small-scale production and an authentic, personal, and distinctive style, far from the conventional logics of the market”. Lini 910 won the Quality Price Ratio Award “for demonstrating how Lambrusco can combine territorial authenticity, stylistic precision, and extraordinary accessibility, offering wines of great qualitative coherence which best represent the contemporary value of the quality-to-price ratio”. Tenuta San Leonardo received the Terroir Driven Award “for building an enological identity deeply rooted in its territory, where climate, soil, and agronomic tradition converge in wines of extraordinary elegance and expressive coherence”. Finally, Tenuta di Valgiano won the Sustainability Award “for developing an agricultural model based on the balance between people, vineyards, and landscape, interpreting sustainability as both a daily practice and a cultural vision capable of translating into wines of deep territorial identity”.

But, Forbes Italia also honored “Maestri del Calice,” hospitality professionals who, with expertise, passion, and vision, masterfully guide wine selection in Italy finest restaurants, enhancing territories, wineries, and pairings, and contributing decisively to the excellence of the gastronomic experience. The section was curated by Alberto Cauzzi, a gastronomic critic long engaged in analyzing Italy high-end dining scene. With “Maestri del Calice” and “Iconic Wineries,” Forbes Italia reaffirms its focus on a sector which unites culture and enterprise and continues to represent one of the most dynamic expressions of the Italian economy. The awards thus serve not only as a celebratory moment but also as an opportunity to tell the stories, skills, and visions which contribute to defining the future of Italian wine.

