Francesco Lollobrigida: “Italian Cooking is a World Heritage, today Italy has won”

“Italian Cooking is a World Heritage. Today, Italy has won, and this is a celebration which belongs to everyone because it talks about our roots, our creativity, and our ability to transform tradition into universal value”. This was the comment from the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida about Unesco recognition of Italian Cuisine as a World Heritage, just announced from New Delhi, India (with the unanimous vote of the Evaluation Committee, ed). A news, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, “which fills us with pride and honors our identity”.

“This recognition celebrates the strength of our culture, which is national identity, pride, and vision - continues Minister Lollobrigida - Italian Cuisine is the story of all of us, of a people who have preserved their knowledge and transformed it into excellence, generation after generation. It is the celebration of families who pass down ancient flavors, of farmers who care for the land, of producers who work with passion, and of restaurateurs who bring the authentic value of Italy to the world. My deepest gratitude goes to them, and to all who worked with dedication on this candidacy”.

“This recognition - concluded Lollobrigida - is a reason of pride, but also of awareness of the further valorization our products, territories, and supply chains will enjoy. It will also be an additional tool to counter those who try to exploit the value that the whole world recognizes in made in Italy, and it will create new opportunities for jobs, wealth in our regions, and for continuing along the path of this tradition that Unesco has recognized as World Heritage”.

A milestone that is also a new starting point, and tonight will be celebrated with the Colosseum lit up in the colors of the Italian flag and with an event dedicated to Italian Cuisine at Parco della Musica in Rome, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, with the support of companies in the agri-food sector.

Copyright © 2000/2025