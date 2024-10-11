Franciacorta bubbles have built their value through the star system, glamour, and events

Franciacorta’s motto is to be in the glasses of those who matter. Whether at the “Emmy Awards” in Los Angeles, the prestigious American TV “Oscars” which millions of people eagerly await and follow live. Or, at the “Milan Fashion Week”, one of the most important fashion events on the International level , or the esteemed alliance with the Michelin Guide, and starting this year Franciacorta has become a “Sparkling Wine Partner”, after having been a “Destination Partner” of the famous “Red Guide” for three consecutive years (and now also a three year partnership signed with the Michelin Guide in the United States in June 2024). Or, the “Franciacorta Festival”, a virtuous case history in wine tourism, which in 2024 attracted more than 25.000 enthusiasts to castles, villas and wineries in the area, as well as the “Franciacorta Restaurant Weeks”, events at high-level restaurants in the USA. Or, the “Mille Miglia”, the most spectacular car race in the world, or “Orticolario”, an artistic event dedicated to the culture of the landscape, at the splendid Villa Erba in Cernobbio. Therefore, by pursuing a marketing strategy based on a winning mix of luxury, glamour, celebrities and exceptional partnerships, Franciacorta bubbles have become the top stars of the most exclusive toasts in Italy and abroad. The communication project that Franciacorta has set in motion has brought the symbolic territory of Italian sparkling wine into the spotlight of the most important International events. It is perhaps a unique example in Italy of a wine Consortium that in just a few years, has built an inestimable value (to date, the estimated turnover is 500 million euros, (as we narrated in our most recent video). It is a goal that has been achieved only by a few individual brands, which have become cases of excellence in the world. Further, now the “Franciacorta Festival” has set off on a European tour, to Zurich, Genoa and Vienna, and arriving in Hamburg, and in each occasion in exclusive location settings.

For the fourth consecutive year, Franciacorta, which today counts 3.000 hectares of vineyards, 123 wineries and 20 million bottles produced, was the “Official Sparkling Wine” at the Emmy Awards, the famous “Oscars” of American television, and one of the most prestigious events in the global television and film industry. The list of celebrities who toasted with the bubbles-symbol of Italian sparkling wine excellence at the “Governors Gala”, the exclusive after-party dedicated to the award winners and a parterre of protagonists of the International television industry, is indeed very long, and includes Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Colin Farrell, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Joshua Jackson, Matt Bomer, Robert Downey Jr, Naomi Watts and Sofia Vergara. The high level of glamour at the “Sustainable Fashion Awards” 2024, the prestigious event organized by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, which, as part of the “Milan Fashion Week” - Franciacorta has been the official toast for 12 years - held in the evocative setting of the Teatro alla Scala, awarded personalities and fashion industry companies committed to sustainable practices, where Franciacorta is the star of the toasts of VIPs and influencers (including Chiara Maci, Giulia De Lellis, Madalina Ghenea and Costanza Caracciolo).

One of the most esteemed alliances the Consortium has signed is with the Michelin Guide. From 2021 to today, the Franciacorta area has been “Destination Partner” of the “Rossa” (following Parma and Piacenza), and the presentation of the Guide in Brescia, at a very popular gala evening. There is a change in the partnership this year (the Michelin Guide will be presented on November 5th, in Modena, ed.), as Franciacorta has been confirmed the official “Sparkling Wine Partner”, as well as a sponsor of the “Sommelier of the Year Awards”. It could be considered a “twin” alliance with the one just signed with Michelin in the United States, which will last for the next three years. The Franciacorta Consortium not only will support the award for the best sommelier, but the Consortium and its wines will also be the stars at the celebrations for the new Stars. The Lombard denomination in the USA has also invested in events aimed at the final consumer, such as the “Franciacorta Restaurant Weeks”, which includes 16 restaurants in New York, Miami and Chicago, and a series of tastings and pairings with Franciacorta bubbles. It is a strategic vision, placing great emphasis on the United States, which is the third country for exports of Made in Franciacorta bottles at 12.4% of total exports, following Switzerland(21.5%) and Germany (12.5%)”.

“Orticolario” is a sophisticated and artistic event dedicated to landscape culture held at Villa Erba, in Cernobbio, hosting exclusive tastings of Franciacorta wines. The Brescia DOCG has been reconfirmed, once again this year, the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the Mille Miglia, the “most beautiful race in the world”, and the event is a natural bond between the two Brescia brands, symbols of Made in Italy. The iconic car race has been revived in the form of a historic race since 1977, retracing the route that made Brescia Internationally famous as the starting and finishing point.

“Our success has not been by chance, as it comes from a highly favorable territory, which is not our merit, but we have inherited, as well as from the exceptional work done in this land of farmers and entrepreneurs to enhance our products, increase quality, and narrate what this extraordinary land has to offer, in addition to wine of course, and also to enhance the entire territory”, as Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, told WineNews, while celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “Franciacorta Festival”, one of the longest-running and most structured wine & territory events. It began in 2000, attracting not only leading brands, in terms of values and volumes, of Italian Classic Method sparkling wines, but also 25.000 visitors. The event includes tastings in the winery, picnics in the vineyard, yoga classes, concerts, horseback or bicycle riding, cultural moments and much more, engaging a varied audience of young people, more mature people, groups of friends and families, who are all united by their passion for the Italian Classic Method bubbles.

The “Franciacorta Festival” is also the star of a European tour that has begun recently, starting in Switzerland at the elegant Hotel Baur au Lac, in Zurich. It celebrated the tradition and excellence of Italian bubbles, including the participation of 30 producers who offered guests an exclusive tasting of Brut, Satèn, Rosé and vintage wines. The next event will be held in Genoa, on October 14th, in the splendid setting of Palazzo Ducale, where 40 wineries will present their excellent products in a day dedicated to the food and wine culture of Franciacorta. The tour will then continue to Hamburg, on October 17th, where there will be an exclusive dinner and wines will be paired to dishes prepared by the famous Chef Cornelia Poletto. Finally, on November 19th, Vienna will host a prestigious Masterclass, in which industry experts will share their passion for Franciacorta to an audience of enthusiasts and professionals.

