Franciacorta, harvest 2025 underway, “very promising”. While exports increase

If the very first grapes bunches of harvest 2025 were collected in the last days in Sicily, the first territory to move in an organic way, as it has happened since some years, is Franciacorta, one of the noble earths of Italian sparkling wine, where, with “the cut of the first grapes bunches in unriper vineyards” began a harvest “which will progressively extend to the different zones of production areas around August, 10th with more significant volumes, and, then, soon after August, 15th in fresher areas: a progression that reflects the diversity of soils and climates characterizing Franciacorta grapes, a true litmus test of the complexity and genuine richness of this extraordinary product”, explains the Consortium headed by Emanuele Rabotti.

According to him, 2025 is “a very promising vintage: vineyards present themselves in optimal sanitary conditions with a good vegetative-productive balance, abundant and high quality grapes in spite of some localized events of hail which luckily saved the area during the first weekend of August, beating some other areas of Brescia zone”. A harvest which arrives at a time when, “on the commercial front, despite international turbulence and the recent introduction of tariffs in the United States which have not spared European wines, Franciacorta exports are showing strong growth, reaching peaks of over 17.4% of total sales, with a +7% increase” in the first half of the year. “This harvest that begins today fills us with confidence”- declares Emanuele Rabotti, president of Consorzio Franciacorta - “nature has returned balance and abundance: healthy grapes, regular ripening, and extraordinary aromatic richness. In an increasingly complex climate context, these results are also the result of experience, commitment, and sustainability pursued throughout our supply chain. While remaining aware of the uncertainties coming from international markets, such as the new U.s. tariffs, we face this vintage with great determination and a strong sense of responsibility toward the future of the denomination”. Particularly, under thermal profile, still explains the Consortium, “the vintage was marked by temperatures generally in line, or slightly higher than the average, interrupted by short cold phases in winter months. The month of April registered values perfectly in the norm without thermal after-sprouting, also May maintained in thermal balance, while June saw hot days, but in line with the ripening of grapes bunches. The heatwave interrupted at the beginning of July, month which saw a progressive drop in temperatures with increasingly fresher values up to close under the average in the second part. This favored optimal conditions for grapes ripening with a phenological advance of about four days compared to the average. Regarding rainfalls, vintage was abundant with 840 mm accumulated between January and July (+31% compared to the historical average). Rainfalls, despite being abundant, didn’t cause stress or significant damages also thanks to water reserves accumulated in soils, and to the attentive management of vineyards. Only the month of July registered 242 mm of rain against a historical average of 101 mm (+140%). This balance between warmth, freshness, and water availability has supported the steady development of the vines, which are well-nourished and not subjected to stress. The ripening of the grape clusters has resulted in a sugar accumulation above average, along with excellent acidity levels, which is ideal for the production of Franciacorta. The territory is expressing its unique characteristics at its best, with a gradual ripening process that should allow producers to carry out a more relaxed and less frantic harvest”, concludes the Consortium of Franciacorta. The Consortium protects a denomination, i.e. Franciacorta, which today encompasses 3,000 hectares of vineyards, 123 wineries, producing 20 million bottles, and an estimated turnover of 500 million euros. These wines are positioned in the premium segment of the market and the region is also one of the most successful destinations for wine tourism.

