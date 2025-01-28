Franciacorta, Sandro Boscaini and Meletti on stage for the “Wine Star Awards” by “Wine Enthusiast”

The United States has once again celebrated the excellence of Made in Italy products. The event was the “Wine Star Awards” 2024 by the famous magazine “Wine Enthusiast”, which was held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. The event acknowledged Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, the famous land of Lombardy bubbles, which was awarded the “International Wine Region of the Year”, Sandro Boscaini, “Mr. Amarone”, at the helm of Masi Agricola, one of the most important wineries in Valpolicella, which received the “Lifetime Achievement of the Year”, and the historic distillery from the Marche Region, Silvio Meletti, awarded the “Spirit Brands of the Year”. The American magazine (whose signatures from Italy are Danielle Callegari and Jeff Porter, ed.), has acknowledged the quality of Italian wine & beverage, adding another piece to creating the image of Italian wine (and not only). The USA is Italy’s number one world market, which has reached +8.2% in the first 10 months of 2024 compared to 2023, that translates to 1.59 billion euros in value (from ISTAT data analyzed by WineNews).

“This award fills us with pride and motivates us to continue, more determined than ever, on the path we have taken”, Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, declared. “We know that there is still a long way to go, but the results we are continuing to achieve, on the international level as well, encourage us to work, respecting the land, and aiming to consolidate Franciacorta’s position as a global point of reference for high-quality wines”.

This award, Franciacorta Consortium explained, once again highlights the growing success of the Franciacorta brand’s marketing and positioning strategies, especially in reference to the US market. And, in this regard, the Consortium has recently started collaborations with high-profile events, such as the “Emmy Awards”, and the Michelin USA Guide. Opportunities and collaborations that have significantly contributed to strengthening the visibility of the Denomination as well as its value as a symbol of elegance and quality in the wine world.

