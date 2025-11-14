Frescobaldi, Ruggeri, Terlano, Dolianova, Marroneto, San Giusto a Rentennano: Veronelli’s “tops”

Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2020 by Il Marroneto (100 points), Alto Adige Terlaner I Grande Cuvée 2022 by Cantina Terlano (99 points), Pomino Spumante Brut Rosé Millesimato Leonia 2020 by Frescobaldi (97 points), Vin Santo Giusto Bianco Passito Toscana 2017 by San Giusto a Rentennano (97 points), Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Extra Brut L’Extra Brut 2024 by Ruggeri (92 points), and Cannonau di Sardegna Rosato Rosada 2024 by Cantine di Dolianova (92 points): these are the six “Migliori Assaggi” - “Best Tastings”, the crème de la crème of the “Guida Oro I Vini di Veronelli” 2026 - “Golden Guide Veronelli Wines” , referring to wines which achieved the highest scores, out of 100, in their respective categories. The names were revealed yesterday during the Luigi Veronelli Permanent Seminar at the Convento dei Neveri in Bariano (Bergamo), which also hosts the permanent “Il Veronelli” museum, a physical and symbolic place which preserves the cultural heritage of Luigi Veronelli, master of Italian food and wine journalism. It includes the documentary archive, a library with over 6,500 volumes, a cellar with 12,000 bottles, his studio (the famous “workshop”), and the tasting room.

During the event, the 12 “Vini Sole” awards were also presented. These prizes, unanimously assigned by the guide curators (Andrea Alpi, Gigi Brozzoni, Marco Magnoli, and Alessandra Piubello), celebrate wines and producers of excellence that combine originality, skill, care, history, and vision, and were awarded to Zero Tolleranza per il Silenzio Bianco Liguria di Levante 2023 by Cà du Ferrà (96 points), Sforzato di Valtellina Il Monastero 2021 by Triacca (96 points), Romagna Sangiovese Marzeno Riserva Monografia/5 2020 by Fattoria Zerbina (96 points), Etna Bianco Superiore 2021 from by Curtaz (96 points), Amarone della Valpolicella 2019 from Kyrenia (94 by), Amelia Vinsanto 10 anni 2013 by La Palazzola (94 points), Greco di Tufo Riserva Vigna Laure 2023 from Cantine Di by (94 points), Bianko Marche Bianco 2022 by Macondo (93 points), Battista Spumante Extra Brut s.a by Cantina Semonte (91 points), Proibito Isola dei Nuraghi Cagnulari s.a from by Camboni (91 points), Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2024 from G.D. Vajra (90 by), Urganka Vitovska Venezia Giulia 2023 from Rok Ota (89 points), by Proibito Isola dei Nuraghi Cagnulari s.a by Giovanni Camboni (91 points).

The day, organized by the Luigi Veronelli Permanent Seminar, also featured the preview presentation of the 2026 edition of the “Guida Oro I Vini di Veronelli”, the successor to the historic “Catalogs” created by “Gino” Veronelli, father of Italian wine criticism. This edition introduces the new “Stelle Polari” alongside the traditional “Tre Stelle Oro,” as reported by WineNews.

Copyright © 2000/2025