From Cusumano to Ferragamo, the “Food & Travel Italia Wine Awards” crown Italy’s excellent wines

The third edition of the “Food & Travel Italia Wine Awards”, the prestigious awards promoted by the International magazine - published in 18 countries around the world - specialized in food and wine and gourmet travel (and which, in past years, has also crowned our magazine, Winenews, ed.) has given this year’s awards to the “Man of Wine”, Diego Cusumano, symbolic face of the rebirth of Sicilian winemaking, the “Wine Lady” Marzia Varvaglione, who, besides leading the centuries-old family winery, is president of AGIVI (the association of young entrepreneurs of Unione Italiana Vini - UIV), the “Wine Gentleman” Salvatore Ferragamo, soul of the “Il Borro” company in the heart of Tuscany, the “Person of the Year”, Filippo Polidori, histrionic communicator, the “Excellence of Made in Italy around the world" the Lunelli Group, synonymous with Ferrari sparkling wine, to the best Italian wines, such as, among many, Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2018 by Casanova di Neri and Oreno 2021 by Tenuta Setteponti, Salealto 2021 by Cusumano and Valentini’s Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2019, Umberto Cesari's Costa di Rose 2023 and Cabochon Fuoriserie number 06 of Monterossa.

The jury was made up of industry experts and the editorial staff of “Food & Travel Italia”, together with the readers’ votes, decreed the winners, who were awarded recently at the gala evening in Venaria Reale, Piedmont . Diego Cusumano was crowned “Man of Wine”. He is the symbolic face of the rebirth of Sicilian wine making, and at the helm, with his brother Alberto, of the family company, the flagship of Sicilian production, for having transformed diversity - cultural, pedoclimatic and geographical - to be a point of strength. Marzia Varvaglione, elected “Wine Lady”, symbol of a generation that is changing the wine world. She has had International training, her first experiences abroad, and today she leads the family’s century-old company together with her brothers and is also president of the Association of Young Italian wine entrepreneurs. Salvatore Ferragamo is “Wine Gentleman”, a symbol of obsessive attention to detail that has become the practice of sustainability, at his “Il Borro” farm where wine and hospitality reflect the beauty and wealth of Tuscany. Amedeo Moretti Cuseri is “CEO of the year”. Thanks to the strength of one of the most iconic family histories in Italy, he has made his territory an international symbol of Made in Italy good taste, elegance and refinement.

The “International Wine Bridge” award was awarded to Silvana Ballotta, an economics and marketing expert, who has chosen to put her experience in the World Bank at the service of Italian producers. Today, through her agency, she matches territorial companies with target countries, as well as working on communication plans, events, special projects, and training through digital marketing. Castello Banfi, a company that has made the history of Brunello in Montalcino, won the “Best Wine Resort”, thanks to how it has interpreted the relaxation-wine combination, and that is, within the walls of a medieval castle, surrounded by vineyards, olive groves and hills, where you will find history, beautiful landscapes, good food, every possible modern comfort and of course an essential bond with wine. The “Person of the Year” is Filippo Polidori, who moves easily in communication, training and consultancy (for instance, his collaboration with the Italian singer, Jovanotti, in the “Jova Beach Party” events). He has demonstrated that authentic refinement is the point of arrival of the long road towards simplicity.

The Lunelli Group, a center of excellence for Italian drinking, won the “Made in Italy Excellence in the World” award. The Trentino Group of Ferrari sparkling wine - the first Italian exporter of the Classic Method - in the 1980s began to acquire historic beverage brands. Ultimo Tassoni, iconic brand for its citron drink. Patrick Simoni is the “best marketing and communications director” for his International background in the most famous brands. He is now Global Marketing Director and Innovation of Ferrari Trento-Gruppo Lunelli. Nadia and Enrico Baldin are the “Star Couple”, the only Italian producers of Champagne, that have brought the soul of Made in Italy to the heart of France. The “Winery-friendly credit” award was given to Sella Personal Credit, for the challenge of enhancing Italian products, places and food and wine identity through the AppPago payment solution. Mimma Posca, a leading figure in the world of luxury wine making, was elected “Madame Classy Winery”, for her ability to talk about wines that have a great personality and a unique story. The “Wine of the Year Project” went to the Pinot Meunier experimental project by Enrico Serafino, who, with the support of the Piedmont Region and the Umberto I State Higher Education Institute of Alba, started the experimental project to include Pinot Meunier in the Regional viticultural catalogue. The final result will be made available to all Piedmont winemakers. The BRDA Consortium in Slovenia won the “International Consortium of the Year” award, working over the last twenty years in a logic of inclusion and in the wake of sustainability, to competitively strengthen Slovenian viticulture and the charm of its rural tourism. Roberto Messini was named “Knight of Wine”, having been awarded three times Commercial Director of the year. He has been telling and supporting the best corporate stories of Italian wine for over twenty years and was also awarded the title of Knight of the Republic. Rinaldi 1957 is “Distributor of the Year”, for its ability to support the HORECA world (an incredibly resilient sector, to the point that it restarted, after Covid, with record numbers) in the most difficult period in its history. Finally, Vittoria Poggio was awarded for “Commitment to the promotion of Piedmont Tourism”, Sara Gama won the “Awareness and Self-determination” award, Biagio Maimone is “Journalist of the Year”, Mauro Carosso is “Wine popularizer”, Lincoln Vincent Nuevo won the award “Elegance in the Room”, Giacomo Di Teo is the “Best Commercial Director” and Seren 2009 of Mario Sandri’s Metilde Company is the “Sweet Wine of the Year”.

